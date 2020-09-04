Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Yes, it really is true! The Bekkum Memorial Library will start offering hold pick-ups inside at our circulation desk starting Tuesday, Sept. 8. Hold pick-ups will be allowed on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. We will also be open for Internet service (by appointment only) starting Thursday, Sept. 10. Internet access will be available Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Call us at 608-634-4419 to set up your appointment time.

The library will be closed on Wednesdays during this phase of reopening.

Patrons will not be allowed to browse the materials at this time and our restrooms will not be available.

We will be taking all necessary precautions to keep the public and our employees safe. Plexiglass has been installed at our circulation desk and between our computers. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be available. Social distancing is encouraged when feasible. Hopefully, if all goes well in the next few weeks, we will be able to open the library for additional access.