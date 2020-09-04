Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Yes, it really is true! The Bekkum Memorial Library will start offering hold pick-ups inside at our circulation desk starting Tuesday, Sept. 8. Hold pick-ups will be allowed on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. We will also be open for Internet service (by appointment only) starting Thursday, Sept. 10. Internet access will be available Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Call us at 608-634-4419 to set up your appointment time.
The library will be closed on Wednesdays during this phase of reopening.
Patrons will not be allowed to browse the materials at this time and our restrooms will not be available.
We will be taking all necessary precautions to keep the public and our employees safe. Plexiglass has been installed at our circulation desk and between our computers. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be available. Social distancing is encouraged when feasible. Hopefully, if all goes well in the next few weeks, we will be able to open the library for additional access.
On a lighter note, our summer library program has ended but you still have a chance to vote for your favorite Book-Alike Photo Contest entry. Hurry over to our Facebook page before Sept. 8 at noon and “Like” your favorite book cover recreation. We have some very creative patrons and you will probably recognize the titles of some of the books that are represented.
The library will be closed Sept. 5-7 for the Labor Day holiday weekend.
