Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Our Syttende Mai Story Walk (co-sponsored by the Westby Syttende Mai committee) is going on May 14-31. It starts at the library and follows Main Street displayed in the windows of different businesses. We also have our own troll hunt going on in the library all month. Find all the trolls hidden in the library and you get a prize!
And new books keep rolling in @ the Bekkum!
“The Deserter” by Nelson DeMille & Alex DeMille: A blistering thriller featuring a brilliant and unorthodox Army investigator, his enigmatic female partner, and their hunt for the Army’s most notorious—and dangerous—deserter from #1 New York Times bestselling author Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille. (Amazon.com)
“You Betrayed Me” by Lisa Jackson: The Cahills of San Francisco are famous for two things: their vast wealth, and the scandals that surround them. Murder, greed, deadly ambition . . . some people will do anything to get, and keep, the Cahills’ kind of money. Not that James Cahill wants any of it. He’s tried to make his own way, less interested in a future inheritance than in his construction company—and in enjoying the many women taken in by the easy charms of a handsome, soon-to-be-rich bad boy. Perhaps there’ve been too many women. Waking up in a small hospital in Washington State, bandaged and bruised, James barely recognizes the gorgeous blonde who comes to visit. Through the haze of pain and medication, he recalls that she is Sophia, the woman he’s been cheating with. Gradually memories return—his girlfriend, Megan, had found out about Sophia. Now Megan is missing, her sister, Rebecca, is hounding him—and police and reporters are asking questions too. (Amazon.com)
“In Times of Rain” by Camron Wright: In September of 1940, during the Blitz in London, Audrey Stocking is blending in with other civilians who are trying to survive the nightly bombings, but she has a secret. She’s not British; she’s German. Her fake passport and nearly perfect English allow her to blend in as she works hard to help evacuate British children into the countryside. Audrey longs to reunite with her family in Hamburg, but her double life, the bombings, and the watchful British Military Intelligence have forced her to stay put. And then there are the paralyzing nightmares . . .Lieutenant Wesley Bowers, an American soldier training with London’s Bomb Disposal Company 5, meets Audrey when an air raid leaves an unexploded bomb on the floor of her flat. She is attractive, intelligent, and compassionate, and there’s an immediate connection between them. As they get to know each other, Wesley realizes Audrey is the one bright spot amid the war’s unending bleakness and constant threat of death. But will he still feel the same if he discovers the secrets she is hiding? Secrets even Audrey is unaware of? (Amazon.com)