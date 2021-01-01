Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

Happy New Year from Bekkum Memorial Public Library! 2020 is thankfully behind us and we are looking forward to bigger, better and brighter things as we welcome 2021! Westby’s first public library opened on Feb. 14, 1903, 118 years ago, and August will bring us to the 35th anniversary of our beautiful Bekkum Memorial Public Library building. The Board of Directors, donors and architects planned well in 1986 because, though we are busting at the seams in every inch of the space we have, the building still looks modern and beautiful. This summer we will try to have a party to celebrate this library’s birthday.

We are anticipating 2021 to be somewhat back to normal with programs and events. We will continue to offer virtual and passive activities until we have the “all clear” for in-person events, which we hope will come during the summer. Being optimistic, we are already starting to plan programs for all ages on our beautiful patio. Although most days for the next few months will be too cold, on the warmer sunny days, we hope you come to read or use the internet, as you are comfortable. And, be sure to check for Westby Rocks when you are out for walks. We are a very popular hiding place!

This column, our Facebook page and our website offer easy access to information about the library but the best resource for finding out about our services and our materials is to come in and talk with one of the staff. Our partnership with the schools, daycare centers, nursing homes, and deliveries provided by the Friends of the Bekkum Library are more ways we reach into our community. We know the library has surpassed the expectations of the 1903 founders and we want 2021 to be the best year ever for our patrons. We can’t wait to see you @ the Bekkum!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0