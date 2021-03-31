Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

@ the Bekkum
We have a lot going on in April @ the Bekkum:
- Pre-K virtual story times on Mondays.
- New Grab n’ Go bags every Tuesday for your school-age children.
- National Library Week April 4-10.
- 4th Friday Book Club April 23 at 10 a.m. (reading “The Women in the Castle” by Jessica Shattuck).
- Friends of the Library Book Sale April 24, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the community room.
- Earth Day Bingo for all ages (completed bingo cards earn an entry to win a 2021 family pass to Norskedalen).
- The last month of our Mind, Body, & Soul Youth Winter Reading Challenge (ends April 30).
- The grand prize drawing for the Adult Winter Reading Challenge (entries accepted through the end of the day April 1/drawing on April 2).
Stop in for more information or call us at 608-634-4419
— Kelly Becker, library director