Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum
We have a lot going on in April @ the Bekkum:

  • Pre-K virtual story times on Mondays.
  • New Grab n’ Go bags every Tuesday for your school-age children.
  • National Library Week April 4-10.
  • 4th Friday Book Club April 23 at 10 a.m. (reading “The Women in the Castle” by Jessica Shattuck).
  • Friends of the Library Book Sale April 24, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the community room.
  • Earth Day Bingo for all ages (completed bingo cards earn an entry to win a 2021 family pass to Norskedalen).
  • The last month of our Mind, Body, & Soul Youth Winter Reading Challenge (ends April 30).
  • The grand prize drawing for the Adult Winter Reading Challenge (entries accepted through the end of the day April 1/drawing on April 2).

Stop in for more information or call us at 608-634-4419

Kelly Becker, library director

