Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

The weekly Pre-K Story Times will start back up on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 10am with a new name – Toddlers and Tots Story Time. Come for stories, songs, and snacks!

We will be replacing our weekly Book It To Bekkum School Age Program with a “Grab and Go Bag” series for the spring session. New activity bags will be available weekly on Tuesdays starting Jan. 18. Each weekly bag will be available while supplies last.

Our monthly Adult Social will be taking place on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy socializing while playing trivia. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, we will be hosting our Family Fun Fest from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The theme will be based on One Book, One School, One Community in collaboration with Westby Elementary School. The year’s book is “The One and Only Ivan,” by Katherine Applegate. Join us for food, fun, and crafts. All ages are welcome.

The 4th Friday Book Club will be meeting on Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. January’s book is “Circe,” by Madeline Miller. Copies are available for check out at our circulation desk.

Our Winter Reading Challenge will running from Jan. 24 through April 30. Reading challenges will be available for adults and youth. When you turn in your first reading log, you will receive a campfire mug with the library logo filled with goodies to make a mug of hot chocolate. Each reading log that is turned in will also earn an entry into our prize drawing for some wonderful prize packs at the end of the challenge. You may submit multiple reading logs to earn multiple entries. Look for additional materials soon at the library.

