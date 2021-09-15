Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Our fall programming starts Wednesday, Sept. 15, with our “Book It To Bekkum” After-school Program from 3 to 5 p.m. Reading, activities, and snacks are on the schedule in the Community Room. For grades K-6 (Children under age 6 must be with a responsible person 13 years of age or older). Come say “Hi!” To Miss Renee!

On Wednesday Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. our “Wiggles and Giggles” Pre-K Storytime starts with stories, songs, and snacks. We will be moving indoors and using the library before it opens at 11 a.m. which means you’ll have the library to yourselves for a whole hour!

The “What’s Brewing @ the Bekkum” brown bag series on Thursdays will include the following guests:

Oct. 7—TBA

Oct. 14—“All Aboard” as Tom and Sharon Sharratt take us on a train adventure! These two have been riding the rails and will share high points of this scenic lifestyle of the golden age of travel.

Oct. 21—Come meet the newest business in town! Donna Pedretti will tell us all about her new shop in the old Uff Da Mart! She will share decorating ideas and bring some unique home decor for sale! Great gift ideas for us all.

Oct. 28—TBA

Nov. 4—Kvarnstrom Bakery. Joyce Quarnsrom, owner of the quaint and exceptional bakery in Westby specializing in Scandinavian Specialties will bring goodies and more! Save room!

Nov. 11—An important date to remember! We will reminisce and share stories about the brave men and women who have served—our veterans!

Nov. 18—Leave the brown bag home for this date! Enjoy Renee’s Crockpot lunch instead! Bring your best holiday cooking tips and she will share hers! Let’s talk turkey!

Dec. 2—Blaine Hedberg—Come shake the hand (or elbow) that shook the hand of Norwegian Royalty! Honored with the St. Olav Medal for his work in genealogy, the president of the Westby Area Historical Society will share some of who he is and what he does! You don’t want to miss this opportunity!

Dec. 9—WMS choir director, Tara Lyons and her students will delight us with seasonal music! Be prepared to be serenaded by these budding voices accompanied by Ms. Lyons, a gifted pianist.

Dec. 16—“If You Give a Norwegian a Cookie…” Time for a cookie exchange! Bring a dozen or two of your favorite cookies to share and go home with a holiday tray of confections!

