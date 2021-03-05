Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library: @ the Bekkum

The library staff has been working on a refresh of our youth section of the library. Some new furniture, shelving, and lots of new books. We recently received a shipment of almost 80 new board books! Stop in and browse the collection for exciting new books to read to the little ones!
We also have a March Madness reading challenge for children through the month of March. Stop in to pick up a bracket form and you could win a min over-the-door basketball hoop. This program is best suited for kids reading board books, early readers, picture books or kids nonfiction.