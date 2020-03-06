WIAA girls basketball commentary: Kayla Bahr takes over sectional semifinal for La Crosse Aquinas

“I know she’s a softball player, but she could play college basketball,” Dave Donarski said of Bahr, who will play softball at St. Norbert College in Green Bay. “And it’s such a pleasure to watch her play.”

Anyone associated with the team will tell you how high Bahr’s basketball IQ is, and it shows with everything she does.

Bahr not only made the great play from the corner and was impeccable in her positioning on the floor all night, she also made quick decisions that benefited her team time and time again.

Among those was the ability to make sure Mineral Point defenders didn’t get rebounds despite better position. There were two or three instances when Bahr went for the ball with no chance to get it but the intention of tipping it away — either out of bounds or to keep it alive so a teammate had a chance at it.

All of this was complemented by her sister, Bri, stepping up with three 3-pointers off the bench.

Bri Bahr only attempted three shots but made them all to continue a torrid shooting streak.

“She’s truly healthy right now for the first time this year,” Dave Donarski siad of Bri Bahr. “Her confidence is up, and it should be.

“We’re going to get her looks because we know she can make them.”

