GRAND CHUTE, Wis. – It was such an obvious topic for discussion that Aquinas High School baseball coach Mike Dee didn’t even wait for it to be asked Thursday afternoon at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Blugolds had just played St. Croix Falls in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game and come up short in a 3-1 contest. Dee was adamant after Wednesday’s semifinal win over Random Lake that the Aquinas season wasn’t going to be defined by what happened on Thursday.

The fact that the Blugolds were on the field Thursday was a testament to a long spring of hard work for a young team that didn’t know a lot about itself when first getting together in March.

By winning 24 games and losing just three, tying for the MVC championship and conquering a regional and sectional along the way, Aquinas proved to be pretty darn good. It also lost the championship to a team that was playing in its second straight title game and has won 79 of 86 games since the start of the 2021 season.

But less than an hour after the game ended, Dee – with two seniors on his roster – knew what everyone would be talking about.

“Now, everybody’s gonna say, ‘You’ll be pretty good again or better next year,’” he said after some friends congratulated him on the season. “I told (the players) not to fall into that trap. The only thing we know is that they will be another year older, not necessarily better.

“The work begins now, and everyone has to figure out what needs to be done to become a better athlete and better baseball player.”

With motivation to succeed being what it is at Aquinas, Dee will probably see that work unfold pretty quickly. Maybe players will take the weekend off, but the break probably won’t be much longer.

Expecting the Blugolds to be as good next season is realistic. Losing catcher Calvin Hargrove – a two-time conference player of the year and difference-maker as a leader – and outfielder Ben Corsi shouldn’t be overlooked, but bringing back an entire infield, two-thirds of the outfield and just about anyone who pitched is a rare chance for any team as it moves forward.

Junior Tanner Peterson was a true ace for the pitching staff all spring, and junior Will Deets was nearly as effective behind him. Deets did a great job in the championship game of recovering after a couple of tough early innings to finish the game without hitting the 100-pitch limit.

Peterson threw a one-hitter in a state semifinal and beat last year’s Division 4 state runner-up (Bangor) in a sectional semifinal. Deets beat last year’s Division 3 state champ (Cuba City) in a sectional final and kept his team in Thursday’s championship game until the final out was recorded.

Starting with that kind of 1-2 pitching punch – junior Eddie Peters also saved nine games – and other available arms for next season is a definite luxury.

Peters, who has already committed to play baseball for Division I Xavier University (Ohio), might be the key to the entire thing with the impact he can make with his glove, his bat and as a pitcher. He finished the season with 11 hits in his final 22 at-bats and was 5 for 6 while reaching safely six times in two state games.

Peters said another key factor in this season’s success and whatever more is accumulated in the future has been Dee, who returned to a school he coached at in the 1980s before embarking on a Division I baseball coaching career.

Dee, the Aquinas activities director, coached Illinois-Chicago to 680 wins over 23 seasons as its baseball coach. He was on Scoff Bagniefski’s Aquinas staff last season and took over the program when Bagniefski stepped down following the 2022 campaign.

Players have praised Dee’s methods during the path to state.

“He kept us confident throughout the whole season,” Peters said. “I think a lot of us developed in the game, especially mentally. He had a lot to do with us being able to be ready for big moments like this.”

The established culture at Aquinas will boost returning players and their intent on playing at Fox Cities Stadium again. The Blugolds won a team state title this school year in football and had runner-up performances in gymnastics, girls basketball and baseball.

What Dee anticipated in reaction to the state appearance is true, but so is what he said. Aquinas can assume nothing for next season except displaying what it did to improve in the offseason.

“If you went to one of our practices in March, you’d have no idea we’d be here playing for a championship,” Peters said. “We have to keep our heads up and do the offseason work we know we need to do to come back here next year.”