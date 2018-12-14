Portugal will forever be connected to its fortified dessert wine port but the same grapes can stand alone as delicious wines.
This red blend is a kitchen sink of grapes — tinta roriz, alicante bouschet, cabernet sauvignon, caladoc, castelao, pinot noir and touriga nacional — that are sourced from three estates in the Lisboa region.
The wine is fermented in stainless steel wine with vigorous stirring and no oak aging. The result is a deep and rich pour with sweet berry and dark fruit flavors. Think port without some of the heat.
Sherry: “Semi-sweet with flavors of strawberry, plum and a hint of cocoa.” (3 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of date and raisin with flavors of cherry, raspberry and vanilla.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Available from $7.50 to $9.50.
