Women's college basketball: UW-La Crosse wins fourth straight

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team ran its winning streak to four games by beating Finlandia (Mich.) 74-56 during the first day of the Holiday Inn Express Thanksgiving Classic at Mitchell Hall on Friday.
The Eagles (6-1) received a team-high 13 points from Delaney Schoenenberger and 12 points and 11 rebounds from Aquinas High School graduate Kyah Steiner in a game they led 42-30 at halftime after scoring 27 points in the second quarter.
Schoenenberger, who had eight rebounds, was one of three Eagles to make two 3-pointers. Steiner and Dani Craig also connected twice from the 3-point line.
Ava Kramer, who scored 10 points, made 8 of 10 attempts from the free-throw line. La Crosse made 24 off 33 free throws and held a 17-point scoring advantage from the foul line as Finlandia made 7 of 9 attempts.
Kramer also led the team with four assists and four steals.
The Eagles play Lake Forest (Ill.) at 5 p.m. Saturday to close out their games during the Classic.