Letter to the editor: Support Diane McGinnis for County Treasurer

I encourage you to vote for Diane McGinnis for Vernon County Treasurer. One of the best reasons to support Diane is because she’s running as an Independent. County government has become more partisan lately, which means it isn’t effectively serving all members of the community. Diane works with people in various departments and will be able to work with board members, employees, and citizens regardless of political affiliation.

In her current position as Director of Resources and Community Development for the County, she has demonstrated flexibility and a talent for adapting to changing needs in the community. I don’t know Diane well, but I have seen her in action. After the 2018 floods, Diane seemed to be everywhere — she attended meetings and panels throughout the area to offer assistance and advise residents on local, state, and federal programs. And she worked one-on-one with folks who were devastated by flood damage. This wasn’t the job she was hired to do, but she stepped up to show leadership and develop processes quickly.