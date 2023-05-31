As the chairs of the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival we want to extend our heartfelt thank-you to the community for the generous support received for the event April 28-30.
During that weekend over 700 people participated in the festival by attending writing workshops, shopping at the book fair, enjoying author readings, and engaging in conversation at programs. We can’t say thank you enough to the donors, volunteers, attendees, authors, illustrators, writers, and literacy lovers for believing in the event and agreeing to be part of it. To the businesses participating in our coupon book, hosting book gardens, or author readings thank you for recognizing the value of the festival and the positive economic impact it would have. Early indications show the book festival helped generate over $70,000 in spending in the Viroqua area.
As a committee we feel confident we held true to our mission statement of creating a festival to celebrate reading, writing, creativity, and community. This was only possible because of the support of many. Visit the festival website at www.ridgesandriversbookfestival.org for information on future events.
Lisa Henner, Trina Erickson and Richard Running