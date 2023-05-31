During that weekend over 700 people participated in the festival by attending writing workshops, shopping at the book fair, enjoying author readings, and engaging in conversation at programs. We can’t say thank you enough to the donors, volunteers, attendees, authors, illustrators, writers, and literacy lovers for believing in the event and agreeing to be part of it. To the businesses participating in our coupon book, hosting book gardens, or author readings thank you for recognizing the value of the festival and the positive economic impact it would have. Early indications show the book festival helped generate over $70,000 in spending in the Viroqua area.