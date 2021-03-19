Sean Burke: Letter to Vernon County readers - Welcome to the Vernon County View

To our Vernon County neighbors:

Welcome to your new newspaper, The Vernon County View.

This free publication will be delivered to your mailbox every Friday.

Beginning today, The View will reach 12,500 homes each week in the communities of Viroqua, Westby, Coon Valley, and throughout Vernon County.

And did I mention that it’s free!

Formerly the Foxxy Shopper, your new expanded regional newspaper will provide a glimpse of life and things-to-do in Vernon County, our region and our state, as you’ll see in today’s edition. Plus, you’ll notice a lot more information from local businesses in Vernon County who support the new publication and help us deliver it to you. Please help support local business with your business.

If you’re a local business owner eager to reach more than 12,500 homes in the most cost-effective way, there’s no better place to be than The View. As well, we offer a host of modern digital marketing solutions to meet your needs. If you’re interested, please let us know by calling Chris Lander at 608-606-2282 or emailing chris.lander@lee.net. We look forward to the opportunity to work with you.