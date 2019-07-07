ONALASKA — The Onalaska American Legion baseball closed out its own tournament with a 9-0 victory over Sparta on Sunday.
Mason Manglitz and Conner Haggerty each drove in a pair of runs, and Jess Ondell, Carter Stobb and Riley Wellendorf had two hits apiece. Nathan Hagen pitched the five-inning shutout, walking one and allowing three hits while striking out two.
WESTBY 8, WEST SALEM 5: Carter Bergdahl was 4-for-4 with three RBI for Westby, which also received two RBI each from Hunter Ward and Ty Milutinovich. West Salem was led by Justin Barney (2-for-4, 2 RBI) and Zach Hutchinson (2-for-3, 2 RBI).
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 2, SPARTA 1: Gavin Gillitzer had two hits and an RBI for Prairie du Chien, which scored in the first and third innings and received strong pitching from Ryan McGrath (one earned run, five hits allowed in seven innings).
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 4, WESTBY 1: Dylan Coleman was 2-for-4, and Grant Martin, Drake Coleman and McGrath each drove in a run for Prairie du Chien. Cory Check pitched for PdC and allowed one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts over seven innings.