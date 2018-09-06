BOWLING

PLA-MOR LANES

KINGS & QUEENS LEAGUE

Team: Newie's Vogue 2542 (912)

Individual: Chaz Callan 723, Derek Swygman 676, Jackie Oldenburg 628, Chelsie Kraus 605

CLASSIC

Team: Nicholas J's Bombers 2820 (1011)

Individual: Rob Warren 780 (279), Don Luce 762 (279), Mitch Hanson 752 (279), Scott Dunnum 721, Greg Pizl 712, Kaley Brault 631, Jennifer Peterson 615

COULEE GOLF BOWL

HAPPY HOUR

Team: Features Ducks 1676 (597)

Individual: Emily Hanson 513 (195), Tami Sullivan 484, Jo Bistodeau 468, Courtney Molling 453

SWEET ROLLERS

Team: Elephant Ears 2105, Sugar Babes (775)

Individual: Jean Waraxa 478 (202), Rita Myers 460, Sharon Mahlum 459, Lynette Pederson 451

SOUTH LANES

LADIES SOUTH LANES

Team: Midwest Dental 1353 (482)

Individual: Kelli Holliday 589 (214), Kris King 549, Angela Schams 458, Melynda Beeler 431

MEN'S VALLEY

Team: Barrel Inn 2448 (865)

Individual: Kurt Peterson 719, Aaron Denstad 672, Sam Belz 660, Ted Duncan 627

LADIES GEM

Team: Rhinestones 1125

Individual: Arlene Smith 403, Pam Gabrielson 389, Herta Ludwig 387, Cindy Schneider 385

