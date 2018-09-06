BOWLING
PLA-MOR LANES
KINGS & QUEENS LEAGUE
Team: Newie's Vogue 2542 (912)
Individual: Chaz Callan 723, Derek Swygman 676, Jackie Oldenburg 628, Chelsie Kraus 605
CLASSIC
Team: Nicholas J's Bombers 2820 (1011)
Individual: Rob Warren 780 (279), Don Luce 762 (279), Mitch Hanson 752 (279), Scott Dunnum 721, Greg Pizl 712, Kaley Brault 631, Jennifer Peterson 615
COULEE GOLF BOWL
HAPPY HOUR
Team: Features Ducks 1676 (597)
Individual: Emily Hanson 513 (195), Tami Sullivan 484, Jo Bistodeau 468, Courtney Molling 453
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Elephant Ears 2105, Sugar Babes (775)
Individual: Jean Waraxa 478 (202), Rita Myers 460, Sharon Mahlum 459, Lynette Pederson 451
SOUTH LANES
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Team: Midwest Dental 1353 (482)
Individual: Kelli Holliday 589 (214), Kris King 549, Angela Schams 458, Melynda Beeler 431
MEN'S VALLEY
Team: Barrel Inn 2448 (865)
Individual: Kurt Peterson 719, Aaron Denstad 672, Sam Belz 660, Ted Duncan 627
LADIES GEM
Team: Rhinestones 1125
Individual: Arlene Smith 403, Pam Gabrielson 389, Herta Ludwig 387, Cindy Schneider 385
