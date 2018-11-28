BOWLING
SOUTH LANES
MEN'S SOUTH LANES
Team: Sports Hub 3536, CB Shop (1293)
Individual: Gary Larson 774, Justin Smith 718, Tim Sires 714 (300), Steve Schaub 705 (300)
THIRD SHIFTERS
Team: Fill Ins 1178 (421)
Individual: Randy Blumentritt 593, Jack Kaminski 585, Mike Stellick 558, Barb Manninger 544
MEN'S VALLEY
Team: Alpine Inn 2624, Barrel Inn (945)
Individual: Dave Topel 686, Craig Verse 653, Orlin Ihle 653, Steve Albrechtson 637
PLA-MOR LANES
PLA-MOR SENIOR MEN
Team: Scrubs 3640, Advisors Management (1267)
Individual: Randy Osgood 674, Dennis Butterfield 640, Mark Komarek 611, Bill Spietz 586
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Rocky's Supper Club 2227 (805)
Individual: Jaime Greenfield 626 (236), Ellyn Sosalla 599, Jodi Beier 582, Tina Peek 563
COMMERCIAL
Team: Bluffside Beasts 2766, Pla-Mor Lanes (977)
Individual: Bobbie Grubb 558 (207), Diane Johnson 508, Dennis Butterfield 715 (254), Jon Ness 692
SOCIAL
Team: T&A 2077, Hunters & Gatherers (741)
Individual: Tom Heilman 649 (234), Jeff Cermak 639, Carrie Casberg 511, Sue Merles 496
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Cheerios 1340, Lucky Charms (504)
Individual: Ann Boettcher 536, Barb Theis 489, Cindi Vanloon 479 (194), Connie Garson 465
PEARL STREET KING PIN
Team: Jon Zibrowski 597 (225), Mitch Parr 592, Meghan Zibrowski 394 (148), Heather Thompson 388
COULEE GOLF BOWL
DIEHARDS LEAGUE
Team: Uffda 1674 (566)
Individual: Candy Lund 448, Ann Thompson 435 (188), Sharon Jones 408, Nancy Holley 405
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: JADZ 1881 (675)
Individual: Chris Pinz 638 (221), Zach Krause 545, Maddie Sweeney 390 (140), Samantha Luce 352
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Ants Complete Pest Control 2230, Sew And Sew Sisters (778)
Individual: Jan Stanienda 505, Diane Shuda 505, Mary Linden 497, Linda Ott 479, Suzanne Schulz (193)
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: APTIV 1774 (653)
Individual: Mandy Dawson 552 (187), Gayle Dolle 500, Lisa Yungerberg 499, Bobbie Marach 487
UNWINDERS
Team: Noffke 1742 (637)
Individual: Karen Sampson 459, Roseann Brown 457 (190), Renee Sampson 443, Ruth Keil 419
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Coulee 2699 (932)
Individual: Jacob Dunnum 681, Terry McKinney 669, Kevin Schueller 667, Mike Nedland 628, Jeff Fruend (255)
RECREATION TENNIS
Coulee Region Tennis Association
Saturday's results
Singles: Sam Smith def. Sheldon Lee 2-6, 6-2, 6-1; Jay Yoo def. Patrick Hu 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Tom Dwyer-Joe Kotnour Sr def. Betsy Fowler-Christine Lee 6-4, 6-3; Gary Ekern-Tung Ouy def. Paul Leithold, Tim Syring 7-5, 7-6; Dave Mills-Ellen Seithamer def. Leah Dietrich-Dan Ecklund 6-2, 6-2; Chloe Leithold-Faith Leithold def. Ella Reichenbacher-Morgan Thill 6-3, 6-2; Judith Engen-Amy Valentine def. Jen Rasmussen-Sally Ruud 6-2, 6-4; Jim Henley-Don Moser def. Gerald Baldner-Brent Moser 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Paul Holman-Kayla Holman def. Mike Hesch-Anna Hesch 6-1, 6-2; Michelle Yoo-Lily Zeng def. Rachel Jones-Annika Lean 6-4, 6-3;
Sunday's results
Singles: Ryan Emerich def. Nathan Janvrin 6-0, 6-2; Pheng Lo def. Michael Emerich 4-6, 6-3, 6-1;
Sam Gelder def. Chase Podurgiel 6-1, 6-1; Avery Schams def. Michael Hinman 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: Mindi Kalosis-Reagan Kalosis def. Josh Fortun-Austin Fortun 4-6, 6-3, 10-2 (tb); Mike Meyers-Steve Miller def. Todd Garves-Tayler Garves 6-4, 6-0; Andy Seithamer-Steve Wissink def. Dan Bodelson-Rich Levinger 6-2, 6-2; Jody Mauzy-Sally Ruud def. Jud Beck-Lauren Larson 6-4, 6-1; Delaney Gelder-Natalie Stitt def. Josie LaJeunesse-Chloe Lichucki 6-4, 7-5; Mark Gilles-Rich Levinger def. Kyle Backstrand-Don Harvey 6-3, 6-1; Tony Nguyen-Alex Uy def. Joey Endrizzi-Joe O’Flaherty 6-3, 1-1 (time); Tia Endrizzi-Allison Laux def. Maggie Burgmeier-Fiona O’Flaherty 8-7 (time.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.