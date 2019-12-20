You are the owner of this article.
Bowling
Bowling

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

SWEET ROLLERS

Team: Apple Fritters 2303 (834)

Individual: Barb Theis 550, Rita Myers 546, Diane Shuda 540, Jean Waraxa 508, Lynette Pederson 213.

HAPPY HOUR

Team: Krazy L 1712, DSG 634

Individual: Tammy Dutton 489, Denise Laxton 467, Jo Bistodeau 465, Kim Yehle 446, Kris Bartley 191.

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Sew and Sew Sisters 2224 (799)

Individual: Kethy Snyder 526, Sheryl Smith 511, Kim Roschester 510, Lynn Hermann 497 (206).

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: First Class Drywall 1767, Krazy L 606

Individual: Sue Moore 629 (215), Pat Clements 501, Keri Jo Messick 494, Betty Sebring 482.

UNWINDERS

Team: Reay’s Rollers 1723 (643)

Individual: Karen Barbee 483, Deb Stowers 437, Rose Finn 422 (200), Jill Veitz 418.

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Coulee 2755, Kwik Trip 986

Individual: Mike Lindeke 690, Jacob Dunnum 688, Terry McKinne 682, Kevin Sosalla 680, Joe Jensen 268.

SOUTH LANES

MEN’S VALLEY

Team: Bubba’s Meat 2781

Individual: Orlin Ihle 771, Doug Johnson 669, Dave Topel 654, Jason Hundt 653.

MERCHANTS

Team: Bottoms Up 2991

Individual: Jim Waxland 739, Cody Peterson 704, Tyler Kerska 688, Jason Hundt 686.

LADIES GEM

Team: Topaz 1342

Individual: Arlene Smith 484, Mary Poellinger 482, Sandy Sletten 464, Mary Abraham 454.

TRANE NUT

Team: Wingnuts 3173 (1079)

Individual: Jon Ness 710, Rich Ristow 699, Mitch Shaker 663.

SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR LEAGUE

Individual: Gary Olson 757, Andy Mills 753, Jason Martin 746, Eric Lemon 713, MIke Grooms 705, Marc Manninger 701, Becca Swartz 643, Chelsie Kravs 643, Linzi Mills 624.

PLA-MOR

CLASSIC

Team: Nicholas J’s Bombers 2762 (1001)

Individual: Nick Heilman 775 (300), Andy Mills 727, Jennifer Peterson 546.

KINGS & QUEENS

Team: Neuie’s Vogue 2472, Hungry Peddler 855

Individual: Dennis Butterfield 728, Mike Polzin 686, Linzi Mills 632, Hanna Jirsa 617.

ALL STAR

KUL LEAGUE

Individual: Gene Arentz 826 (300), Gary Olson 761, Terry Priebe 735, Greg Ziehme 683.

RIVER CITY

Team: Spare Me 3048 (1088)

Individual: Jeremy Johnson 610 (223), Joe Petrick 595, Dawson Gebhart 573, Danny Christiansen 564 (223).

