BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Apple Fritters 2303 (834)
Individual: Barb Theis 550, Rita Myers 546, Diane Shuda 540, Jean Waraxa 508, Lynette Pederson 213.
HAPPY HOUR
Team: Krazy L 1712, DSG 634
Individual: Tammy Dutton 489, Denise Laxton 467, Jo Bistodeau 465, Kim Yehle 446, Kris Bartley 191.
CENTER NAME
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Sew and Sew Sisters 2224 (799)
Individual: Kethy Snyder 526, Sheryl Smith 511, Kim Roschester 510, Lynn Hermann 497 (206).
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: First Class Drywall 1767, Krazy L 606
Individual: Sue Moore 629 (215), Pat Clements 501, Keri Jo Messick 494, Betty Sebring 482.
UNWINDERS
Team: Reay’s Rollers 1723 (643)
Individual: Karen Barbee 483, Deb Stowers 437, Rose Finn 422 (200), Jill Veitz 418.
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Coulee 2755, Kwik Trip 986
Individual: Mike Lindeke 690, Jacob Dunnum 688, Terry McKinne 682, Kevin Sosalla 680, Joe Jensen 268.
SOUTH LANES
MEN’S VALLEY
Team: Bubba’s Meat 2781
You have free articles remaining.
Individual: Orlin Ihle 771, Doug Johnson 669, Dave Topel 654, Jason Hundt 653.
MERCHANTS
Team: Bottoms Up 2991
Individual: Jim Waxland 739, Cody Peterson 704, Tyler Kerska 688, Jason Hundt 686.
LADIES GEM
Team: Topaz 1342
Individual: Arlene Smith 484, Mary Poellinger 482, Sandy Sletten 464, Mary Abraham 454.
TRANE NUT
Team: Wingnuts 3173 (1079)
Individual: Jon Ness 710, Rich Ristow 699, Mitch Shaker 663.
SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR LEAGUE
Individual: Gary Olson 757, Andy Mills 753, Jason Martin 746, Eric Lemon 713, MIke Grooms 705, Marc Manninger 701, Becca Swartz 643, Chelsie Kravs 643, Linzi Mills 624.
PLA-MOR
CLASSIC
Team: Nicholas J’s Bombers 2762 (1001)
Individual: Nick Heilman 775 (300), Andy Mills 727, Jennifer Peterson 546.
KINGS & QUEENS
Team: Neuie’s Vogue 2472, Hungry Peddler 855
Individual: Dennis Butterfield 728, Mike Polzin 686, Linzi Mills 632, Hanna Jirsa 617.
ALL STAR
KUL LEAGUE
Individual: Gene Arentz 826 (300), Gary Olson 761, Terry Priebe 735, Greg Ziehme 683.
RIVER CITY
Team: Spare Me 3048 (1088)
Individual: Jeremy Johnson 610 (223), Joe Petrick 595, Dawson Gebhart 573, Danny Christiansen 564 (223).