BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
DIE HARDS
Team: 3 Musketeers 1573 (579)
Individual: Nancy Holley 451, Candy Lund 440, Sandy Whiteman 389 (173), Sharon Jones 385.
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: Gutterdone 1757 (633)
Individual: Chris Pintz 590 (234), Louis Romskog 495, Samantha Luce 365 (138), Maddie Sweeney 309.
FRIDAY'S MIXED NUTS
Team: 53 Bar 2718, S&S Cycle 957
Individual: Courtney Nelson 730 (267), Kevin Sosalla 651, Ellyn Sosalla 564, Mike Linden 546.
COULEE
Team: Holmen Features 3328 (1187)
Individual: Andy Lee 715 (266), Chris Wurzel 698, Jesse Henderson 693, Rick Krueger 634.
SUNDOWNERS
Team: Slackers 2740, Brother's 988
Individual: Mark Eagy 622, George Schmidt 613, Keith Tweten 601, Dang Lor 596 (235).
TRI CITY
Team: HD Tavern 3280, Brad Sime Carpentry 1118
Individual: Scott Phillips 675 (265), Mark Eagy 648, Brenton Loeding 623, Todd Limberg 604.
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Quality Foam 1848, First Class Drywall 666
Individual: Olivia Beeskau 505, Pat Clements 480 (199), Mandy Dawson 463, Keri Jo Messick 454.
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: The Coulee Girls 2230 (811)
Individual: Kady Antony 488, Jean Waraxa 464, Peg Bemis 462, Kathy Anderson 451, Pat Nelson 184.
UNWINDERS
Team: Noffke 1573 (574)
Individual: Cindy Hanson 490 (178), Karen Sampson 437, Tabitha Little 407, Rose Finn 396.
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Holmen Meat Market 2682, Kwik Trip 976
Individual: Joe Jensen 756 (275), Jerry Glentz 641, Deron Flynn 629, Steve Sprague 625.
BANGOR LANES
EWES AND RAMS
Individual: Brady Turk 674, Stan Dwyer 623, Cindy McDonald 562, Sandi Johnson 507.
FRIDAY ROLLERS
Individual: Ryan Tenner 614, Ray Greene 575, Stephanie Horstman 507, Tiffany Janisch 445.
CLASSIC
Team: Langrehr Masonry 2649 (914)
Individual: Ryan Tenner 734, Brady Turk 647, Randy Tenner 623, Stan Dwyer 607.
NATIONAL
Team: Bangor Lanes 2731 (1003)
Individual: Mark Elliott 681, Todd Brownell 626, Ryan Tenner 596, Jesse Kassera 587.
AMERICAN
Team: Fox Hollow 2558 (869)
Individual: Stan Dwyer 646, Matt Garves 590, Ryan tenner 573.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT LADIES
Team: Wehrs Machine 2505, Woodwerks 885
Individual: Jeri Wittmershaus 615, Janel Hubert 531, Katie Jones 481, Laura Pfaff 479.
PLA-MOR
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Lucky Charms 1552 (540)
Individual: Barb Theis 593, Cary Christianson 501 (220), Cindi Vanloon 491, Ann Boettcher 482.
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Rocky's Supper Club 1952 (707)
Individual: Kim Subbert 586, Jenna Forsythe 566 (227), Kathy Alfred 533, Robin Jacobs 552.
COMMERCIAL
Team: Miss Mander 2868 (1073)
Individual: Ken Schwartzlow 711 (276), Dale Butterfield 710, Jennifer Peterson 625 (228), Bobbie Grubb 509.
ALL STAR
MISSISSIPPI
Team: Mega Parts 2015, Glass Interiors 727
Individual: Sharon Lietke 548 (221), Jaime Greenfield 521 (200), Dianne Jolivette 506 (202), Barb Theis 503 (200).
BIG RIVER
Team: The Belligerents 2813 (974)
Individual: Steve Langer 749 (268), Al Blakley 739, Ryan Root 624, Cole Phillip 619.
