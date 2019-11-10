BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
TGI FRIDAY
Team: Balloon Bellies 3012 (1035)
Individual: Greg Ziehme 704 (242), Randy Blumentritt 699 (254), Brad Schaller 674, Skip Karis 641.
SUNDOWNERS
Team: Hillbilly's 2986 (1038)
Individual: Kevin Sosalla 721 (279), Tim Jirsa 688, Mike Hanson 672, Todd Dale 602.
TRI CITY
Team: Flipside 3441 (1198)
Individual: Mark Eagy 706 (267), Greg Espenes 671, Scott Phillips 666, Matt Lehman 662.
PLA-MOR
PLA-MOR MERCHANTS
Team: Wagner Painting 2158, River City Heat and Vent. 766
Individual: David Abts 779, Jeff Smelser 731, Seth Bonow 717, Dennis Butterfield 702, Alex Powell 700, Holly Bambenek 593 (216), Kate Krofchalk 586, jim Buchanan 279.
SENIORS RED PIN
Individual: Rick Thiele 596, Mike Stellick 583, Rich Pierce 563, Jerry Paul 553, Bud Loomis 221.
FRIDAY YOUTH
Team: Minnesota Falcons 2176 (762)
Individual: Jacob martin 721 (248), Austin Hoffman 642, Mara Geiwitz 591, Hannah Baker 436.
REBELS
Team: Bits Bowling Bime 2101 (732)
Individual: Adam Olson 592, Mara Geiwitz 587, Hope Lyga 569 (222), Tristan Strong 504.
SOUTH LANES
TRANE NUT
Team: Beer Nuts 3275 (1118)
Individual: Jon Ness 778, Steve Ness 768, Mitch Shaker 738, Bill Spietz 704.
SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR
Team: Root River Racing 2746, South Lanes 1016
Individual: Gary Olson 784, Gene Arentz 759, Dave Coon 757 (300), Terry McKinney 743, Marc Manninger 713, Don Luce Jr. 709, Paul Heilman 706.
NORDIC LANES
MERCHANTS
Team: Nordic Lanes 3440, Team Cheese 1193
Individual: Randy Strangstalien 741 (247 triplicate), Don Ames 707, Dave Schedivy 672 (267), Joe Erlandson 270.
WESTBY AREA MEN
Team: East Ridge HOA 3506, Timberland Trophy 1228
Individual: Derek Christianson 719 (256), Gary Larson 628 (247), Anders Unseth 621, Shawn Larson 256.
PINBUSTERS
Team: Nordic Lanes 2136 (770)
Individual: Holly Bambenek 533 (200), Pam Lee 521 (202), Julie Leis 507, Sheila Justin 504.
