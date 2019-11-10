{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

TGI FRIDAY

Team: Balloon Bellies 3012 (1035)

Individual: Greg Ziehme 704 (242), Randy Blumentritt 699 (254), Brad Schaller 674, Skip Karis 641.

SUNDOWNERS

Team: Hillbilly's 2986 (1038)

Individual: Kevin Sosalla 721 (279), Tim Jirsa 688, Mike Hanson 672, Todd Dale 602.

TRI CITY

Team: Flipside 3441 (1198)

Individual: Mark Eagy 706 (267), Greg Espenes 671, Scott Phillips 666, Matt Lehman 662.

PLA-MOR

PLA-MOR MERCHANTS

Team: Wagner Painting 2158, River City Heat and Vent. 766

Individual: David Abts 779, Jeff Smelser 731, Seth Bonow 717, Dennis Butterfield 702, Alex Powell 700, Holly Bambenek 593 (216), Kate Krofchalk 586, jim Buchanan 279.

SENIORS RED PIN

Individual: Rick Thiele 596, Mike Stellick 583, Rich Pierce 563, Jerry Paul 553, Bud Loomis 221.

FRIDAY YOUTH

Team: Minnesota Falcons 2176 (762)

Individual: Jacob martin 721 (248), Austin Hoffman 642, Mara Geiwitz 591, Hannah Baker 436.

REBELS

Team: Bits Bowling Bime 2101 (732)

Individual: Adam Olson 592, Mara Geiwitz 587, Hope Lyga 569 (222), Tristan Strong 504.

SOUTH LANES

TRANE NUT

Team: Beer Nuts 3275 (1118)

Individual: Jon Ness 778, Steve Ness 768, Mitch Shaker 738, Bill Spietz 704.

SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR

Team: Root River Racing 2746, South Lanes 1016

Individual: Gary Olson 784, Gene Arentz 759, Dave Coon 757 (300), Terry McKinney 743, Marc Manninger 713, Don Luce Jr. 709, Paul Heilman 706.

NORDIC LANES

MERCHANTS

Team: Nordic Lanes 3440, Team Cheese 1193

Individual: Randy Strangstalien 741 (247 triplicate), Don Ames 707, Dave Schedivy 672 (267), Joe Erlandson 270.

WESTBY AREA MEN

Team: East Ridge HOA 3506, Timberland Trophy 1228

Individual: Derek Christianson 719 (256), Gary Larson 628 (247), Anders Unseth 621, Shawn Larson 256.

PINBUSTERS

Team: Nordic Lanes 2136 (770)

Individual: Holly Bambenek 533 (200), Pam Lee 521 (202), Julie Leis 507, Sheila Justin 504.

