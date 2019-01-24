BOWLING

PLA-MOR LANES

QUEENS & KINGS LEAGUE

Team: Neuies Vogue 2492, A-1 Septic (891)

Individual: Hanna Jirsa 590, Linzi Mills 558, William Larson 667 (248), Jay Jamesson 649, April Wittenberg (225), Shawn Larson (248)

CLASSIC

Team: Root River Racing 2752, Pla-Mor Lanes (954)

Individual: Kelsie Krueger 528 (203), Steve Langer 791, Nick Wetzel 773 (300), Rob Warren 742, Chase Thompson 733, Tom Heilman 715, Geno Arentz 700, Andy Mills 700

COULEE GOLF BOWL

HAPPY HOUR

Team: Sams 1794 (683)

Individual: Emily Hanson 548, Courtney Pfingsten 531, Kim Rochester 492, Annette Kujak 490, Linda Clark (205)

SWEET ROLLERS

Team: Cream Puffs 2209 (784)

Individual: Tammy Barnes 537, Betty Theile 521, Diane Shuda 502, Kathy O'Driscoll 501, Jean Waraxa 501

SOUTH LANES

MEN'S VALLEY

Team: WA Roosevelt 2564 

Individual: Orlin Ihle 670, Todd Randall 642, Dennis Westaby 631, Kevin Mihalovic 607

MERCHANTS

Team: Ad Aids 2739 (960)

Individual: Chuck Moore 735, Gary Larson 712, Drew Larson 700, Sue Moore 642, Tracy Molzhan 602

LADIES GEM

Team: Rubies 1299

Individual: Herta Ludwig 496, Sharon DeCicco 490, Sandy Sletten 461, Judy Thompson 442

