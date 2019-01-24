BOWLING
PLA-MOR LANES
QUEENS & KINGS LEAGUE
Team: Neuies Vogue 2492, A-1 Septic (891)
Individual: Hanna Jirsa 590, Linzi Mills 558, William Larson 667 (248), Jay Jamesson 649, April Wittenberg (225), Shawn Larson (248)
CLASSIC
Team: Root River Racing 2752, Pla-Mor Lanes (954)
Individual: Kelsie Krueger 528 (203), Steve Langer 791, Nick Wetzel 773 (300), Rob Warren 742, Chase Thompson 733, Tom Heilman 715, Geno Arentz 700, Andy Mills 700
COULEE GOLF BOWL
HAPPY HOUR
Team: Sams 1794 (683)
Individual: Emily Hanson 548, Courtney Pfingsten 531, Kim Rochester 492, Annette Kujak 490, Linda Clark (205)
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Cream Puffs 2209 (784)
Individual: Tammy Barnes 537, Betty Theile 521, Diane Shuda 502, Kathy O'Driscoll 501, Jean Waraxa 501
SOUTH LANES
MEN'S VALLEY
Team: WA Roosevelt 2564
Individual: Orlin Ihle 670, Todd Randall 642, Dennis Westaby 631, Kevin Mihalovic 607
MERCHANTS
Team: Ad Aids 2739 (960)
Individual: Chuck Moore 735, Gary Larson 712, Drew Larson 700, Sue Moore 642, Tracy Molzhan 602
LADIES GEM
Team: Rubies 1299
Individual: Herta Ludwig 496, Sharon DeCicco 490, Sandy Sletten 461, Judy Thompson 442
