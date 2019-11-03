BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Doe-Nuts 2270 (799)
Individual: Jean Waraxa 497, Sandie Grossbier 495, Pat Clements 490, Sally Ruud.
HAPPY HOUR
Team: DSG 1812, Features Ducks (653)
Individual: Courtney Pfingsren 503 (193), Denise Laxton 501, Tammy Dutton 478, Julie Larson 473.
TGI FRIDAY'S
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Team: Ghelfi's 2854 (988)
Individual: Rick Hall 716 (259), Matt Beitlich 713, Brad Scahller 664, Dale Butterfield 643.
SUNDOWNERS
Team: Hillbilly's 2962 (1059)
Individual: Kevin Sosalla 719, Dave Berger 679, Mark Eagy 656, Dang Lor 627.
TRI CITY
Team: Flipside 3271, Brade Sime Carpentry (1148)
Individual: John Theisen 722 (299), Todd Benz 648, Matt Sullivan 609, Dennis Burnikel 604.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.