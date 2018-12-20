BOWLING
SOUTH LANES
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Team: Midwest Dental 1536 (517)
Individual: Kelli Holliday, 578, Shari Holliday 521, Linda Westphal 506, Mary Peterson 498
MEN’S VALLEY
Team: Alpine Inn 2685 (949)
Individual: Kevin Mihalovic 706, Jason Hundt 704, Todd Randall 668, Steve Ness 633
MERCHANTS
Team: Fishes 2674 (951)
Individual: Tracy Larson 679, Tyler Kerska 676, Chuck Moore 672, Sue Moore 621
MEN’S SOUTH LANES
Team: Weiss/Bush Auto Body 3712 (1253)
Individual: Dan Muth 769 (289), Greg Pizl 755, Bill Tauscher 700, Tom Benke 679
THIRD SHIFTER
Individual: Randy Blumentritt 721, Jack Kaminski 630, Mike Stellick 530, Ray Ferguson 501
PLA-MOR
SUNDAY FUNDAY
Team: Jokers Wild 1979 (723)
Individual: Tony Devine 599 (243), Byron Osterlie 540, Betty Thiele 505, Alicia Shepard 488
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Lucky Charms 1597 (569)
Individual: Barb Theis 562 (212), Cindi Vanloon 529, Sue Kenyon 506, Betty Thiele 468
SENIOR MEN
Team: Rebels (3587) 1274
Individual: Dennis Butterfield 623, Randy Osgood 600, Bill Spietz 584, Rich Pierce 572, David Dunt (235)
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Krazy L 2074 (737)
Individual: Jennifer Peterson 665, Dawn Mysliwiec 596 (253), Emily Casberg 569, Lynn Lenz 542
COMMERCIAL
Team: Band of Brothers 2806, Pla-Mor Lanes (999)
Individual: Nick Wetzel 758, Dick Zierke 736 (280), Jennifer Peterson 587, Dana Larson 500
ALL STAR LANES
KUL LEAGUE
Team: Frodos Furious 5 2045 (720)
Individual: Greg Ziehme 769 (299), Zach Sullivan 695, Kevin Sosalla 675, Joe Liegel 652
RIVER CITY
Team: Spare Me 2875 (969)
Individual: Larry Olson 638 (266), Ryan Lium 629, Cody Oldenburg 555, Scott Pataska 553
COULEE GOLF BOWL
HAPPY HOUR
Team: DSG 1927 (677)
Individual: Emily Hanson 554 (199), Kim Yehle 493, Linda Neumeister 487, Kim Rochester 471
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Cinnamon Buns 2268 (777)
Individual: Pat Clements 533 (192), Sally Ruud 505, Jean Waraxa 495, Sharon Mahlum 484
