 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bowling
0 comments
agate

Bowling

  • 0

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Medary Drilling 2788 (1013)

Individual: Jerry Glentz 750 (258), Scott Dunnum 685, Warren Johnson 648, Doug Zumach 614.

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Robinson Transfer 1983, The Coulee Gals 689

Individual: Kady Antony 544 (205), Peg Bemis 470, Ellen Sletten 469, Kathy Anderson 445.

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: First Class Drywall 1802 (664)

Individual: Melissa Graff 527, Pat Clements 516 (195), Mady Dawson 488, Kaylee Fellom 449.

PLA-MOR

SENIOR MEN

Team: Scrubs 2761 (987)

Individual: Mike Stellick 610, Roger Barnes 608 (224), Dennis Butterfield 567, Randy Moe 560.

LADIES TWILITE

Team: Rocky’s Supper Club 1555 (538)

Individual: Jenna Forsythe 580, Janice Bender 576, Sharon Jirsa 559 (216), Lori Mikshowsky 556.

COMMERCIAL

Team: Band of Brothers 2546 (868)

Individual: Jason Hundt 711, Dennis Butterfield 695, Samantha McReynolds 532, Bobbie Grubb 477.

MONDAY SOUTH LANES

Team: Ten Pin 2902 (1073)

Individual: Tom Benke 678, Brian Steplugh 666, Kim Freese 607, Kelli Holliday 532.

THIRD SHIFTERS

Team: Fill Ins 1345 (469)

Individual: Randy Blumentritt 664, Jack Kaminski 663, Sally Manninger 639, Judy Black 461.

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Hash Browns 1338, Omelets 489

Individual: Cary Christianson 499, Barb Theis 466, Rita Myers 445 (192), Jan Stanienda 428.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News