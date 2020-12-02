BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Medary Drilling 2788 (1013)
Individual: Jerry Glentz 750 (258), Scott Dunnum 685, Warren Johnson 648, Doug Zumach 614.
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Robinson Transfer 1983, The Coulee Gals 689
Individual: Kady Antony 544 (205), Peg Bemis 470, Ellen Sletten 469, Kathy Anderson 445.
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: First Class Drywall 1802 (664)
Individual: Melissa Graff 527, Pat Clements 516 (195), Mady Dawson 488, Kaylee Fellom 449.
PLA-MOR
SENIOR MEN
Team: Scrubs 2761 (987)
Individual: Mike Stellick 610, Roger Barnes 608 (224), Dennis Butterfield 567, Randy Moe 560.
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Rocky’s Supper Club 1555 (538)
Individual: Jenna Forsythe 580, Janice Bender 576, Sharon Jirsa 559 (216), Lori Mikshowsky 556.
COMMERCIAL
Team: Band of Brothers 2546 (868)
Individual: Jason Hundt 711, Dennis Butterfield 695, Samantha McReynolds 532, Bobbie Grubb 477.
MONDAY SOUTH LANES
Team: Ten Pin 2902 (1073)
Individual: Tom Benke 678, Brian Steplugh 666, Kim Freese 607, Kelli Holliday 532.
THIRD SHIFTERS
Team: Fill Ins 1345 (469)
Individual: Randy Blumentritt 664, Jack Kaminski 663, Sally Manninger 639, Judy Black 461.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Hash Browns 1338, Omelets 489
Individual: Cary Christianson 499, Barb Theis 466, Rita Myers 445 (192), Jan Stanienda 428.
