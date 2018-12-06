BOWLING

ALL STAR LANES

KUL LEAGUE

Team: Priebe Plumbing 2096 (753)

Individual: Tom Heilman 762 (267), Terry Priebe 718, Brandon Welke 704, Dave Berger 661

RIVER CITY

Team: Spare Me 2699 (944)

Individual: Rick Vesterse 691, Scott Pataska 631, Jordan Podella 610, Ray Degner 641 (255)

COULEE GOLF BOWL

COULEE CLASSIC LEAGUE

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2743 (1009)

Individual: Terry McKinney 717 (269), Jerry Glentz 679, Steve Sprague 659, Warren Johnson 647

UNWINDERS

Team: Keil Drywall 1718, Reays Rollers (603)

Individual: Rose Finn 466, Jill Veitz 445 (173), Karen Barbee 422, Reene Sampson 413

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: The Coulee Gals 2132 (753)

Individual: Diane Shuda 498 (179), Sam White 483, Kathy Snyder 466, Angie Horge 447

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: Krazy L 1764, Wharf (616)

Individual: Jean Waraxa 516 (203), Mandy Dawson 488, Olivia Beeskau 483, Gayle Dolle 479

HAPPY HOUR

Team: Festival Foods 1777 (658)

Individual: Denise Laxton 523 (203), Tammy Dutton 506, Kem Yehle 486, Annette Kujak 471

PLA-MOR LANES

CLASSIC LEAGUE

Team: Root River Racing 2776 (987)

Individual: Rob Warren 784, Nick Wetzel 769, Jennifer Peterson 547, Geno Arentz (289)

QUEENS & KINGS

Team: A-1 Septic 2662 (943)

Individual: William Larson 751 (300), Carter Larson 714, Jackie Oldenburg 694 (257), Linzi Mills 651

SOUTH LANES

MEN'S VALLEY LEAGUE

Team: Alpine Inn 2659 (941)

Individual: Dave Topel 709, Steve Fellenz 657, Steve Ness 651, Nate Reiman 634

MERCHANTS

Team: Fishes 2700 (937)

Individual: Steve Ellison 679, Tiffany Winchester 677, Jason Hundt 670, Clay Nelson 670, Tyler Kerska 670

LADIES GEM

Team: Topaz 1305 (461)

Individual: Herta Ludwig 435, Sharon DeCicco 428, Doris Melcher 426, Cindy Schneider 422

 

 

