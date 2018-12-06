BOWLING
ALL STAR LANES
KUL LEAGUE
Team: Priebe Plumbing 2096 (753)
Individual: Tom Heilman 762 (267), Terry Priebe 718, Brandon Welke 704, Dave Berger 661
RIVER CITY
Team: Spare Me 2699 (944)
Individual: Rick Vesterse 691, Scott Pataska 631, Jordan Podella 610, Ray Degner 641 (255)
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE CLASSIC LEAGUE
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2743 (1009)
Individual: Terry McKinney 717 (269), Jerry Glentz 679, Steve Sprague 659, Warren Johnson 647
UNWINDERS
Team: Keil Drywall 1718, Reays Rollers (603)
Individual: Rose Finn 466, Jill Veitz 445 (173), Karen Barbee 422, Reene Sampson 413
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: The Coulee Gals 2132 (753)
Individual: Diane Shuda 498 (179), Sam White 483, Kathy Snyder 466, Angie Horge 447
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Krazy L 1764, Wharf (616)
Individual: Jean Waraxa 516 (203), Mandy Dawson 488, Olivia Beeskau 483, Gayle Dolle 479
HAPPY HOUR
Team: Festival Foods 1777 (658)
Individual: Denise Laxton 523 (203), Tammy Dutton 506, Kem Yehle 486, Annette Kujak 471
PLA-MOR LANES
CLASSIC LEAGUE
Team: Root River Racing 2776 (987)
Individual: Rob Warren 784, Nick Wetzel 769, Jennifer Peterson 547, Geno Arentz (289)
ALL STAR LANES
KUL LEAGUE
Team: Priebe Plumbing 2096 (753)
Individual: Tom Heilman 762 (267), Terry Priebe 718, Brandon Welke 704, Dave Berger 661
QUEENS & KINGS
Team: A-1 Septic 2662 (943)
Individual: William Larson 751 (300), Carter Larson 714, Jackie Oldenburg 694 (257), Linzi Mills 651
SOUTH LANES
MEN'S VALLEY LEAGUE
Team: Alpine Inn 2659 (941)
Individual: Dave Topel 709, Steve Fellenz 657, Steve Ness 651, Nate Reiman 634
MERCHANTS
Team: Fishes 2700 (937)
Individual: Steve Ellison 679, Tiffany Winchester 677, Jason Hundt 670, Clay Nelson 670, Tyler Kerska 670
LADIES GEM
Team: Topaz 1305 (461)
Individual: Herta Ludwig 435, Sharon DeCicco 428, Doris Melcher 426, Cindy Schneider 422
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.