BOWLING
ALL STAR LANES
MISSISSIPPI :EAGUE
Team: Glass Interiors 1796 (650)
Individual: Michelle Cook 502, Vana Miller 490 (194), Sharon Lietke 487, Teresa Lomen 474
BIG RIVER
Team: Interstate Roofing 2723, Mirage (969)
Individual: Al Blakley 649 (255), Ken Brekke 641, Dave Stakston 623, Jason Abraham 603
PLA-MOR LANES
LADIES TWILITE LEAGUE
Team: Rocky's Supper Club 2193 (759)
Individual: Jodi Beier 603, Ellyn Sosalla 588 (247), Lynn Lenz 582, Kathy Boarman 559
COMMERCIAL
Team: Miss Mander 2728 (986)
Individual: Bobbie Grubb 586 (223), Kay Beeler 437, Shay McReynolds 685, Dale Butterfield 656, Scott Proksch (278)
PSB KING PIN
Team: Beaver Deceivers 2575 (907)
Individual: Josh Hayber 587, Mitch Parr 542, Meghan Zibrowski 455, Laura Richmond 406, Mitch Parr (225)
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Cheerios 1386 (485)
Individual: Barb Theis 554 (200), Ann Boettcher 474, Diane Jolivette 451, Betty Thiele 446
SENIOR MEN
Team: Stifel 3778 (1335)
Individual: Mike Stellick 652 (246), Randy Osgood 623, Don Greeno 621, Bill Spietz 615
SOUTH LANES
MEN'S SOUTH LANES
Team: South Lanes 3502, Kuehn's (1204)
Individual: Jason Martin 736, Dan Manke 717, Jeff Greene 708, Tim Sires 668
THIRD SHIFTERS
Team: Beer-n-Nuts 1266 (437)
Individual: Steve Geiwitz 678, Randy Blumentritt 608, Barb Manninger 546, Mike Stellick 542
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Team: Top Shots 1489 (537)
Individual: Kelli Holliday 541, Shari Holliday 490, Kris King 473, Linda Hoth 468
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Split Happens 1759, Quality Foam (643)
Individual: Jean Waraxa 524, Sue Christopherson 488, Mandy Dawson 487 (193), Olivia Beeskau 477
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Holmen Meat Market 2749 (1022)
Individual: Terry McKinney 768 (278), Joe Jensen 643, Jerry Glentz 633, Warren Johnson 619
fHAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 2210 (837)
Individual: Peg Bemis 506, Diane Shuda 480, Barbara Hinds 462, Lisa Johnson (196)
DIEHARDS
Team: Golden Grannies 1846 (648)
Individual: Candy Lund 412, Mary Sween 407 (160), Marilyn Burt 384, Nancy Holley 344
UNWINDERS
Team: Keil Drywall 1584, Noffke (556)
Individual: Kathy O'Driscoll 456 (170), Rose Finn 435, Jan Stanienda 420, Ellie Molzahn 379
