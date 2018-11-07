BOWLING

ALL STAR LANES

MISSISSIPPI :EAGUE

Team: Glass Interiors 1796 (650)

Individual: Michelle Cook 502, Vana Miller 490 (194), Sharon Lietke 487, Teresa Lomen 474 

BIG RIVER

Team: Interstate Roofing 2723, Mirage (969)

Individual: Al Blakley 649 (255), Ken Brekke 641, Dave Stakston 623, Jason Abraham 603

PLA-MOR LANES

LADIES TWILITE LEAGUE

Team: Rocky's Supper Club 2193 (759)

Individual: Jodi Beier 603, Ellyn Sosalla 588 (247), Lynn Lenz 582, Kathy Boarman 559

COMMERCIAL

Team: Miss Mander 2728 (986)

Individual: Bobbie Grubb 586 (223), Kay Beeler 437, Shay McReynolds 685, Dale Butterfield 656, Scott Proksch (278)

PSB KING PIN

Team: Beaver Deceivers 2575 (907)

Individual: Josh Hayber 587, Mitch Parr 542, Meghan Zibrowski 455, Laura Richmond 406, Mitch Parr (225)

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Cheerios 1386 (485)

Individual: Barb Theis 554 (200), Ann Boettcher 474, Diane Jolivette 451, Betty Thiele 446

SENIOR MEN

Team: Stifel 3778 (1335)

Individual: Mike Stellick 652 (246), Randy Osgood 623, Don Greeno 621, Bill Spietz 615

SOUTH LANES

MEN'S SOUTH LANES

Team: South Lanes 3502, Kuehn's (1204)

Individual: Jason Martin 736, Dan Manke 717, Jeff Greene 708, Tim Sires 668

THIRD SHIFTERS

Team: Beer-n-Nuts 1266 (437)

Individual: Steve Geiwitz 678, Randy Blumentritt 608, Barb Manninger 546, Mike Stellick 542

LADIES SOUTH LANES

Team: Top Shots 1489 (537)

Individual: Kelli Holliday 541, Shari Holliday 490, Kris King 473, Linda Hoth 468

COULEE GOLF BOWL

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: Split Happens 1759, Quality Foam (643)

Individual: Jean Waraxa 524, Sue Christopherson 488, Mandy Dawson 487 (193), Olivia Beeskau 477

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Holmen Meat Market 2749 (1022)

Individual: Terry McKinney 768 (278), Joe Jensen 643, Jerry Glentz 633, Warren Johnson 619

fHAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 2210 (837)

Individual: Peg Bemis 506, Diane Shuda 480, Barbara Hinds 462, Lisa Johnson (196)

DIEHARDS

Team: Golden Grannies 1846 (648)

Individual: Candy Lund 412, Mary Sween 407 (160), Marilyn Burt 384, Nancy Holley 344

UNWINDERS

Team: Keil Drywall 1584, Noffke (556)

Individual: Kathy O'Driscoll 456 (170), Rose Finn 435, Jan Stanienda 420, Ellie Molzahn 379

