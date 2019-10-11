BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Doe-Nuts 2234 (774)
Individual: Jean Waraxa 507, Mandy Dawson 501, Barb Theis 494, Diane Shuda 484, Candy Lund (198).
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: LaCrosse Beverage 1691 (601)
Individual: Jen Odom 465 (182), Keri Jo Messick 449, Kris Tock 447, Mandy Dawson 447.
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: The Coulee Girls 2159, Robinson Transfer (760)
Individual: Kathy Snyder 549 (218), Patti Malotky 507, Angie Horge 506, Jean Waraxa 505.
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Medary Drilling 2708, Kwik Trip (1000)
Individual: Jacob Dunnum 696, Terry McKinney 686, Kevin Schueller 649, Joe Jensen, 642, Courtney Nelson 635, Curtis Nelson (268).
UNWINDERS
Team: Reay's Rollers 1727 (613)
Individual: Tabitha Little 457, Lindsey Treanor 450, Rose Finn 441, Deb Stowers 424, Karen Sampson (196).
BANGOR LANES
WEDNESDAY NIGHT LADIES
Team: Rumors Bar 2489, Bangor Lanes (682)
Individual: Cindy McDonald 542, Jeri Wittmershaus 509, Mary Severson 504, Karen Sieben 489.
AMERICAN
Team: Bangor Lanes 2547 (892)
Individual: Dave Christensen 711, Ryan Tenner 682, TJ O'Heron 607, Kurt Servais 593.
CLASSIC
Team: Tractor Central 2683 (937)
Individual: Brady Turk 694, Stan Dwyer 607, Tom Langrehr 593, Corne Klos 577.
NATIONAL
Team: Bangor Lanes 2694, Jason's Gym (1003)
Individual: Ryan Tenner 721, Jaymeson Freit 653 (279), Darrell Wilcox 617, Tony Kaiser 605.
