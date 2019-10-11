{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

SWEET ROLLERS

Team: Doe-Nuts 2234 (774)

Individual: Jean Waraxa 507, Mandy Dawson 501, Barb Theis 494, Diane Shuda 484, Candy Lund (198).

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: LaCrosse Beverage 1691 (601)

Individual: Jen Odom 465 (182), Keri Jo Messick 449, Kris Tock 447, Mandy Dawson 447.

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: The Coulee Girls 2159, Robinson Transfer (760)

Individual: Kathy Snyder 549 (218), Patti Malotky 507, Angie Horge 506, Jean Waraxa 505.

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Medary Drilling 2708, Kwik Trip (1000)

Individual: Jacob Dunnum 696, Terry McKinney 686, Kevin Schueller 649, Joe Jensen, 642, Courtney Nelson 635, Curtis Nelson (268).

UNWINDERS

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Team: Reay's Rollers 1727 (613)

Individual: Tabitha Little 457, Lindsey Treanor 450, Rose Finn 441, Deb Stowers 424, Karen Sampson (196).

BANGOR LANES

WEDNESDAY NIGHT LADIES

Team: Rumors Bar 2489, Bangor Lanes (682)

Individual: Cindy McDonald 542, Jeri Wittmershaus 509, Mary Severson 504, Karen Sieben 489.

AMERICAN

Team: Bangor Lanes 2547 (892)

Individual: Dave Christensen 711, Ryan Tenner 682, TJ O'Heron 607, Kurt Servais 593.

CLASSIC

Team: Tractor Central 2683 (937)

Individual: Brady Turk 694, Stan Dwyer 607, Tom Langrehr 593, Corne Klos 577.

NATIONAL

Team: Bangor Lanes 2694, Jason's Gym (1003)

Individual: Ryan Tenner 721, Jaymeson Freit 653 (279), Darrell Wilcox 617, Tony Kaiser 605.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.