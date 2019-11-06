BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Suzanne & Co. 2232 (822)
Individual: Patti Malotky 547, Diane Shuda 523 (209), Jan Stanienda 485, Lynette Pederson 472.
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: Dirndl divas 1728 (596)
Individual: Pat Clements 520, Mandy Dawson 474, Betty Sebring 447, Kelsey Brahmstadt 424.
UNWINDERS
Team: Keil Drywall 1596 (571)
Individual: Jill Veitz 442 (167), Karen Sampson 416, Reene Sampson 398, Ruth Keil 369.
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Kwik Trip 2757 (1024)
individual: Jim Kesser 728, Troy Buchner 682 (258), Warren Johnson 611, Steve Crogan 602.
SOUTH LANES
MONDAY SOUTH LANES
Team: Schumacher Kish 3481
Individual: Jason MArtin 697, Ryan Holliday 692, Drew Larson 656, Dave Freese 648.
THIRD SHIFTERS
Team: Fill-Ins 1321
Individual: Mike Stellick 696, Randy Bluementritt 692, Jack Kaminski 629, Barb Manninger 542.
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Individual: Shari Holliday 567, Kelli Holliday 524, Angela Schams 508, Linda Westphal 468, Nikki Johnson 465.
PLA-MOR LANES
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Rockys Supper Club 2059 (787)
Individual: Jenna Forsythe 602 (234), Michele Pael 582, Lynn Lenz 578, Ellyn Sosalla 548.
COMMERCIAL
Team: Summit Fire Comp. 2740, Pla-Mor (980)
Individual: Noah Bouley 727 (268), Steve Ness 717, Jennifer Peterson 622, Diane Johnson 495.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Cereals 1407 (510)
Individual: Cary Christianson 597 (209), Barb Theis 515, Ann Boettcher 505, Ilene Zastrow 496.
SENIOR MEN
Team: Festival Foods 3635, Weiners Pro Shop (1254)
Individual: David Stakston 682 (295), Rich Pierce 653, Gary Osgood 639, Rick Thiele 610.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Cheerios 1411 (500)
Individual: Barb Theis 552 (215), Nancy Ender 459, Lee Van Norstrand 452, Betty Thiele 451.
SENIOR MEN
Team: Weiner's Pro Shop 3526 (1209)
Individual: Gary Osgood 630 (233), Dennis Butterfield 583, Jerry Molzahn 564, Bill Kabat 550.
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Pleasoning Seasonings 2195 (781)
Individual: Courtney Nelson 731, Tina Peek 637, Jill Callan 610 (255), Emily Casberg 593.
COMMERCIAL
Team: Bee Zee Art 2804, Pla-Mor 980
Individual: Dick Zierke 725, Tony Cox 686, Jennifer Peterson 637 (221), Mel Beeler 470.
