BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
ODD BALL LEAGUE
Team: Basically Nuts 1864 (685)
Individual: Denny Ford 664 (242), Dan Kammel 534, Kathy Kammel 500, Tina Flick 500, Tammy Dutton (192)
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: Ebowla 1921, Bop Squad (711)
Individual: Jacob Mattison 596 (235), Chris Pintz 516, Maddie Sweeney 446, Hope Lyga 431 (184)
2-SOME 4-SOME
Team: B-Deep 2606 (921)
Individual: Troy Weeks 570, Gary Burr 507, Lisa Krause 490, Peggy Weeks 475 (184)
COULETTE
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2057 (773)
Individual: Lynn Lenz 687 (279), Jenny Luce 662 (246), Brittany Thurston 620 (213), Mandy Dawson 589
COULEE
Team: Track II 3422 (1180)
Individual: Dan Pintz 673, Don Luce 659, Tony Cox 643, Parker Holey 633, Gordy Buchner (264)
BANGOR LANES
NATIONAL
Team: Overtime Pub 2713 (962)
Individual: Tony Kaiser 726, Mark Elliott 725 (277), Darin Jenks 656, John Jones 625
WEDNESDAY NIGHT LADIES
Team: The Vault 2610 (930)
Individual: Jeri Wittmershaus 661 (244), Missy Manke 527, Holly Jenks 517, Katie Jones 512
AMERICAN
Team: Bangor Lanes 2563 (902)
Individual: RyanTenner 687 (258), TJ O'Heron 649, Bryant LeJeune Terry Beron 578
CLASSIC
Team: Langrehr Masonry 2639 (930)
Individual: Ryan Tenner 667, Tom Langrehr 615, Randy Tenner 601, Ron Christopherson 597
MERRY MIXERS
Individual: Ryan Tenner 672, Randy Tenner 663, Jeri Wittmershaus 612, Staci Tenner 576
