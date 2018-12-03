BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

2 SOME 4 SOME LEAGUE

Team: B-Deep 2542 (869)

Individual: Tony Benson 553, Troy Weeks 539, Mandy Dawson 502, Peggy Weeks 482 (191), Tom Krause (199)

ODDBALL

Team: Flintstones 1744, Gutter Done (601)

Individual: Denny Ford 538 (201), Chad Dutton 496, Kathy Kammel 412, Cheryl Faas 393 (152)

COULEE

Team: Track II 3416, Designing Jewelers (1185)

Individual: Chris Wurzel 688, Todd Randall 678 (278), Brian Hemker 627, Tony Cox 627

COULEE RISING STARS

Team: Ebowla 1849, JADZ 650

Individual: Lucas Oelfke 553, Jacob Matison 550, Maddie Sweeney 435, Samantha Luce 377, Noah Wilson (202)

TGI FRIDAY

Team: Headhunters 2874 (1040)

Individual: Warren Johnson 657, Rick Theile 657 (267), Randy Blumentritt 638, Greg Ziehme 619

COULETTE

Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2148 (755)

Individual: Courtney Nelson 670 (257), Kaylene Hanson 638, Tina Peek 587, Mandy Dawson 552

DIEHARDS

Team: Golden Grannies 1498, Cheeseheads 522

Individual: Candy Lund 512 (155), Rose Ann Erickson 354, Jane Amundson 350, Mary Sween 348

