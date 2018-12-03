BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
2 SOME 4 SOME LEAGUE
Team: B-Deep 2542 (869)
Individual: Tony Benson 553, Troy Weeks 539, Mandy Dawson 502, Peggy Weeks 482 (191), Tom Krause (199)
ODDBALL
Team: Flintstones 1744, Gutter Done (601)
Individual: Denny Ford 538 (201), Chad Dutton 496, Kathy Kammel 412, Cheryl Faas 393 (152)
COULEE
Team: Track II 3416, Designing Jewelers (1185)
Individual: Chris Wurzel 688, Todd Randall 678 (278), Brian Hemker 627, Tony Cox 627
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: Ebowla 1849, JADZ 650
Individual: Lucas Oelfke 553, Jacob Matison 550, Maddie Sweeney 435, Samantha Luce 377, Noah Wilson (202)
TGI FRIDAY
Team: Headhunters 2874 (1040)
Individual: Warren Johnson 657, Rick Theile 657 (267), Randy Blumentritt 638, Greg Ziehme 619
COULETTE
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2148 (755)
Individual: Courtney Nelson 670 (257), Kaylene Hanson 638, Tina Peek 587, Mandy Dawson 552
DIEHARDS
Team: Golden Grannies 1498, Cheeseheads 522
Individual: Candy Lund 512 (155), Rose Ann Erickson 354, Jane Amundson 350, Mary Sween 348
