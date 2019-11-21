{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

SOUTH LANES

MEN'S VALLEY

Team: Bubba's Meat 2635

Individual: Avery Denstad 678, Dave Topel 676, Jason Hundt 668, Kurt Peterson 655.

MERCHANTS

Team: ATI 2913

Individual: Tyler Kerska 768, Drew Larson 697, Gary Larson 691, Jason Hundt 660.

LADIES GEM

Team: Jade 1320

Individual: Herta Ludwig 497, Doris Melcher 481, Sandy Sletten 461, Arlene Smith 409.

COULEE GOLF BOWL

COULEE RISING STARS

Team: That's How We Roll 675

Individual: Jacob Mattison 677 (245), Chris Pintz 621, Maddie Sweeney 400 (143), Samantha Luce 374.

2 SOME 4 SOME

Individual: Kyle Klos 583, Brad Shea 530 (207), Aimee Zucco 451, Andie Wood 436, Peggy Weeks 436 (188).

ODDBALL

Team: Basically Nuts 1649 (616)

Individual: Jerry Faas 527 (205), Ed Malone 481, Kathy Kammel 399 (164), Wendy Polito 352.

DIEHARDS

Team: Silver Streaks 1563, Cheeseheads 560

Individual: Candy Lund 460 (160), Mary Dale 439, Pat Nelson 401, Nancy Pradovic 360.

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Holmen Meat Market 2790, Medary Drilling 963

Individual: Mark Millis 718 (279), Scott Dunnum 700, Kevin Sosalla 691, Steve Sprague 672.

UNWINDERS

Team: Great River Popcorn 1658 (582)

Individual: Karen Sampson 488, Rose Finn 474 (209), Cindy Hanson 441, Ruth Keil 430.

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Suzanne and Co. 2289, Perpetual Motion Squad 798

Individual: Mary Linden 590 (224), Jean Waxara 521, Pat Schmidt 516, Linda Stockers 495.

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: Blue Moon 1693, Quality Foam 610

Individual: Sue Moore 552 (190), Mady Dawson 508, Pat Clements 467, Marcie Berger 461.

