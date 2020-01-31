You are the owner of this article.
Bowling
Bowling

BOWLING

SOUTH LANES

MEN'S VALLEY

Team: Alpine 2752

Individual: Steve Brown 697, Kurt Peterson 693, Kevin Mihalovic 684, Scott Engelbretson 669.

MERCHANTS

Team: Helm 2949

Individual: Ken Ruda 720, Chad Pavek 713, Robert Dahl 688, Steve Ellison 687, Tracy Larson 616.

LADIES GEM

Team: Turquoise 1248

Individual: Herta Ludwig 464, Pam Gabrielson 453, Irma Hanson 427, Judy Thompson 396.

TRANE NUT

Team: Wingnuts 3068 (1086)

Individual: Jason Hollister 749, Mitch Shaker 712, Steve Ness 664.

SOUTH LANES ALL-STARS

Team: Awaken 2713, John's Bar 948

Individual: Steve Langer 766, Dan Manke 737, Tony Cox 726, Chris Fish 723, Dave Coon 708, Chelsie Kraus 682, Julie Moldenhauer 625, Kerri Wegman 614.

ALL STAR

KUL LEAGUE

Team: 3 Turkeys 2176 (757)

Individual: Greg Ziehme 750, Gene Arentz 730, Chris Priebe 707 (278), Joel Ziehme 678.

RIVER CITY

Team: All Star 2664 (943)

Individual: Jordan Podella 699 (248), Maria Miller 635, Ted Bullock 607, Jeremy Johnson 588.

ROWBOAT

Team: Johnson Landscaping 2824 (992)

Individual: Chad Feyen 759, Greg Ziehme 750 (300), Andy Marinelli 732, Bob Twite 699.

MISSISSIPPI

Team: Team Meatball 2116 (748)

Individual: Barb Theis 554, Sharon Liethe 553.

BIG RIVER

Team: The Belligerents 2922 (989)

Individual: Al Blakley 763 (279), Jeremy Oldenburg 725, Steve Langer 702 (276), Clay Nelson 682.

