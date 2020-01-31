BOWLING
SOUTH LANES
MEN'S VALLEY
Team: Alpine 2752
Individual: Steve Brown 697, Kurt Peterson 693, Kevin Mihalovic 684, Scott Engelbretson 669.
MERCHANTS
Team: Helm 2949
Individual: Ken Ruda 720, Chad Pavek 713, Robert Dahl 688, Steve Ellison 687, Tracy Larson 616.
LADIES GEM
Team: Turquoise 1248
Individual: Herta Ludwig 464, Pam Gabrielson 453, Irma Hanson 427, Judy Thompson 396.
TRANE NUT
Team: Wingnuts 3068 (1086)
Individual: Jason Hollister 749, Mitch Shaker 712, Steve Ness 664.
SOUTH LANES ALL-STARS
Team: Awaken 2713, John's Bar 948
You have free articles remaining.
Individual: Steve Langer 766, Dan Manke 737, Tony Cox 726, Chris Fish 723, Dave Coon 708, Chelsie Kraus 682, Julie Moldenhauer 625, Kerri Wegman 614.
ALL STAR
KUL LEAGUE
Team: 3 Turkeys 2176 (757)
Individual: Greg Ziehme 750, Gene Arentz 730, Chris Priebe 707 (278), Joel Ziehme 678.
RIVER CITY
Team: All Star 2664 (943)
Individual: Jordan Podella 699 (248), Maria Miller 635, Ted Bullock 607, Jeremy Johnson 588.
ROWBOAT
Team: Johnson Landscaping 2824 (992)
Individual: Chad Feyen 759, Greg Ziehme 750 (300), Andy Marinelli 732, Bob Twite 699.
MISSISSIPPI
Team: Team Meatball 2116 (748)
Individual: Barb Theis 554, Sharon Liethe 553.
BIG RIVER
Team: The Belligerents 2922 (989)
Individual: Al Blakley 763 (279), Jeremy Oldenburg 725, Steve Langer 702 (276), Clay Nelson 682.