BOWLING
PLA-MOR
CLASSIC
Team: Nicholas J's Bombers 2717, T-Bones 978
Individual: Andy Mills 755, Mitch Hanson 728, Jennifer Peterson 565.
KINGS & QUEENS
Team: Neuie's Vogue 2715 (936)
Individual: Dale Butterfield 755, Adam Kressel 728 (288), Linzi Mills 724 (256), Hanna Jirsa 644 (248).
COULEE GOLF BOWL
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 2200, Robinson Transfer 804
Individual: Mary Linden 521 (188), Diane Shuda 498, Linda Stockers 491, Angie Horge 476.
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: First Class Drywall 1723 (627)
Individual: Mady Dawson 515, Pat Clements 510 (191), Kaylee Fellom 472, Balorie Miller 440.
UNWINDERS
Team: Split Ends 1624 (624)
Individual: Kristin Oyer 476, Jill Veitz 418, Tabitha Little 409 (188), Ruth Keil 407.
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Split Happens 2793, HeMen 1034
Individual: Scott Dunnum 711 (257), Terry McKinney 705 (266), Cory Piepkorn 702 (248), Doug Zumach 701 (277).
FEATURES WEST SALEM
GBM SOCIAL
Team: No. 1 Betz 2975 (1039)
Individual: Jeff Greene 689, Kyle Rogers 677, Don Viner 672, Joe Nuttleman 659 (267)