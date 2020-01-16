You are the owner of this article.
Bowling
Bowling

BOWLING

PLA-MOR

CLASSIC

Team: Nicholas J's Bombers 2717, T-Bones 978

Individual: Andy Mills 755, Mitch Hanson 728, Jennifer Peterson 565.

KINGS & QUEENS

Team: Neuie's Vogue 2715 (936)

Individual: Dale Butterfield 755, Adam Kressel 728 (288), Linzi Mills 724 (256), Hanna Jirsa 644 (248).

COULEE GOLF BOWL

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 2200, Robinson Transfer 804

Individual: Mary Linden 521 (188), Diane Shuda 498, Linda Stockers 491, Angie Horge 476.

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: First Class Drywall 1723 (627)

Individual: Mady Dawson 515, Pat Clements 510 (191), Kaylee Fellom 472, Balorie Miller 440.

UNWINDERS

Team: Split Ends 1624 (624)

Individual: Kristin Oyer 476, Jill Veitz 418, Tabitha Little 409 (188), Ruth Keil 407.

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Split Happens 2793, HeMen 1034

Individual: Scott Dunnum 711 (257), Terry McKinney 705 (266), Cory Piepkorn 702 (248), Doug Zumach 701 (277).

FEATURES WEST SALEM

GBM SOCIAL

Team: No. 1 Betz 2975 (1039)

Individual: Jeff Greene 689, Kyle Rogers 677, Don Viner 672, Joe Nuttleman 659 (267)

