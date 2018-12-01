BOWLING
PLA-MOR LANES
FRIDAY YOUTH
Team: Jacobs 1697 (622)
Individual: Jacob Mattison 512, Carson Reider 485, Hannah Baker 353 (144), Destiny Vinson 322
PLA-MOR MERCHANTS
Team: DuraTech 2045, ABTS Computer (713)
Individual: David Abts 693 (254), Alex Powell 657, Bobbie Grubb 470, Lisa Buchanan 405
AFTER FIVE
Team: Shady Ladies 1784 (644)
Individual: Judy Cobb 541, Max Rink 467, Linda Smolek 456 (200), Kris Bartley 436
TAVERN
Team: Nutbush 3271, Mikes Heating + AC (1111)
Individual: Bret Mitchell 663 (245), Matt Beitlich 657, Spencer Hegenbarth 655, Mike Wagoner 640
SENORS RED PIN
Individual: Mike Stellick 627, Bud Loomis 608 (225), Dennis Butterfield 584, David Stakston 562
