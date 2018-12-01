BOWLING

PLA-MOR LANES

FRIDAY YOUTH

Team: Jacobs 1697 (622)

Individual: Jacob Mattison 512, Carson Reider 485, Hannah Baker 353 (144), Destiny Vinson 322

PLA-MOR MERCHANTS

Team: DuraTech 2045, ABTS Computer (713)

Individual: David Abts 693 (254), Alex Powell 657, Bobbie Grubb 470, Lisa Buchanan 405

AFTER FIVE

Team: Shady Ladies 1784 (644)

Individual: Judy Cobb 541, Max Rink 467, Linda Smolek 456 (200), Kris Bartley 436

TAVERN

Team: Nutbush 3271, Mikes Heating + AC (1111)

Individual: Bret Mitchell 663 (245), Matt Beitlich 657, Spencer Hegenbarth 655, Mike Wagoner 640

SENORS RED PIN

Individual: Mike Stellick 627, Bud Loomis 608 (225), Dennis Butterfield 584, David Stakston 562

