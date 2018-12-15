BOWLING
PLA-MOR LANES
AFTER FIVE LEAGUE
Team: Bowling Girls 1732, Papaya Pickups (624)
Individual: Judy Cobb 529, Chris Severson 518, Mary Beal 443, Max Rink 435
TAVERN
Team: Two Beagles Brewing 3244, Midwest Supply (1183)
Individual: Todd Boettcher 720 (286), Dennis Butterfield 715, Joe Franklin 676, Colton Boettcher 638
SENIORS RED PIN
Individual: Mike Stellick 599, David Stakston 580, Larry Smith 520, Jerry Paul 516, Rick Thiele (213)
MERCHANTS
Team: Who Ever 2102 (766)
Individual: Leslie Van Riper 513 (181), Bobbie Grubb 481, Alex Powell 680 (254), Jim Buchanan 659
ALL STAR LANES
ROWBOAT LEAGUE
Team: Rudy's Landscaping 2729 (914), Motive Mafia (914)
Individual: Greg Ziehme 756, Bucky Rochester 727 (269), Steve Langer 717, Tim Mickschl 699
WINGDAMMERS
Team: Un-Bowlievable 2883 (1024)
Individual: Steve Langer 710, Tim Mickschl 672 (255), Jason Abraham 630, Vinny Wrobel 624
