BOWLING
ALL STAR LANES
ROWBOAT LEAGUE
Team: Rudy's Landscaping 2784 (1012)
Individual: Terry Priebe 767, Chad Feyen 763 (280), Jeff Greene 729, Doug Johnson 720
COULEE GOLF BOWL
TGI FRIDAY
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2841 (1033)
Individual: Brad Schaller 748 (258), Matt Beitlich 660, Rick Hall 650, Tim Jirsa 643
SUNDOWNERS
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2914 (1033)
Individual: Mike Hanson 709 (279), Todd Dale 689, Dang Lor 637, Jason Oliver 636
TRI CITY
Team: Angry's Way Out 3481, Flipside (1264)
Individual: Mike Eagy 754 (269), Greg Espenes 709, Brent Hilker 667, John Theisen 665
SOUTH LANES
TRANE NUT
Team: Wingnuts 2790 (1042)
Individual: Adam Oyer 689, Steve Ness 676, Jason Hollister 654
SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR LEAGUE
Team: Root River Racing 2766, South Lanes (972)
Individual: Chaz Callan 768, Geno Arentz 758, Ben Polzin 750, Nick Heilman 738, Randy Strangstalien 726, Marc Manninger 726, Andy Lee 725, Steve Ness 708, Andy Mills 701, Linzi Mills 643, Brenen Boarman 633, Pam Eddy 606
NORDIC LANES
MERCHANTS
Team: Nordic 3609 (1229)
Individual: Randy Strangstalien 743 (279), Derek Christianson 743 (268), Don Ames 726 (300)
WESTBY AREA MEN
Team: A-1 Septic 3430, Timberland Trophies (1200)
Individual: William Larson 763 (279), Shawn Larson 690 (259), Keith Dwyer 680, Gary Larson (256)
PINBUSTERS
Team: Nordic 2206 (773)
Individual: Pam Lee 591 (226), Cindy Ostrem 509, Sheila Justin 499, Cary Christianson (211)
