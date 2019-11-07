{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

SOUTH LANES

MEN'S VALLEY

Team: Alpine Inn 2631

Individual: Kurt Petersen 663, Dave Topel 655, Steve Fellenz 638, Al Kjos 611.

MERCHANTS

Team: South Lanes 2810

Individual: Clay Nelson 675, Ken Ruda 665, Robert Dahl 653, Tracy Larson 602.

GEM

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Team: Jade 1260

Individual: Herta Ludwig 466, Doris Melcher 463, Arlene Smith 439, Sharon DeCicco 423.

PLA-MOR

CLASSIC

Team: Nicholas J's Bombers 2752, Root River Racing 1007

Individual: Gene Arentz 770, Nick Heilman 744, Geoff Schewe 725, Mitch Hanson 707, Josh Ghelfi 707, Hanna Jirsa 668, Jennifer Peterson 640 (259), April Wittenberg 627, Dianne Hauser 606.

KINGS & QUEENS

Team: Newie's Vogue 2575, Dahl Auto 883

Individual: Linzi Mills 752 (278), Chelsie Kraus 719 (258), Chaz Callan 690, Phil Sweeney 673.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.