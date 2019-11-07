BOWLING
SOUTH LANES
MEN'S VALLEY
Team: Alpine Inn 2631
Individual: Kurt Petersen 663, Dave Topel 655, Steve Fellenz 638, Al Kjos 611.
MERCHANTS
Team: South Lanes 2810
Individual: Clay Nelson 675, Ken Ruda 665, Robert Dahl 653, Tracy Larson 602.
GEM
Team: Jade 1260
Individual: Herta Ludwig 466, Doris Melcher 463, Arlene Smith 439, Sharon DeCicco 423.
PLA-MOR
CLASSIC
Team: Nicholas J's Bombers 2752, Root River Racing 1007
Individual: Gene Arentz 770, Nick Heilman 744, Geoff Schewe 725, Mitch Hanson 707, Josh Ghelfi 707, Hanna Jirsa 668, Jennifer Peterson 640 (259), April Wittenberg 627, Dianne Hauser 606.
KINGS & QUEENS
Team: Newie's Vogue 2575, Dahl Auto 883
Individual: Linzi Mills 752 (278), Chelsie Kraus 719 (258), Chaz Callan 690, Phil Sweeney 673.
