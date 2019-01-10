BOWLING
SOUTH LANES
MEN’S VALLEY LEAGUE
Team: WA Roosevelt 2734 (953)
Individual: Ted Duncan 758, Todd Randahl 699, Orlin Ihle 689, Josh Hoyter 652, Dave Topel 652
MERCHANTS
Team: Ad Aids 2741 (924)
Individual: Tyler Kerska 715, Steve Ellison 697, Tim Darwin 653, Ken Ruola 651
LADIES GEM
Team: Rubies 1314 (465)
Individual: Pam Gabrielson 457, Doris Melcher 449, Herta Ludwig 431, Doris Zimmerman 429
ALL STAR LANES
KUL LEAGUE
Team: Bowlin Bozos 2126 (768)
Individual: Greg Ziehme 753, Brandon Welke 739, Gary Olson 681, Josh Seipel 678, Josh Boelke (279)
RIVER CITY
Team: J-Line Design 2918 (1053)
Individual: Jordan Podella 793 (299), Ryan Lium 728, Dan Hanson 677, Cody Oldenberg 643
COULEE GOLF BOWL
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Sugar Babes 2149 (755)
Individual: Diane Shuda 539 (202), Sally Ruud 497, Sharon Mahlum 494, Kathy O’Driscoll 469
HAPPY HOUR
Team: Krazy L 1705, Festival Foods (612)
Individual: Denise Laxton 494, Anna Herold 478 (191), Annette Kujak 453, Linda Clark 448
SOUTH LANES
MEN'S SOUTH LANES
Team: South Lanes 3514, Kuehn's (1210)
Individual: Jason Martin 730, Doug Kuehn 709, Chuck Forer 666, Ray Fisher 647
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Team: Top Shots 1570 (586)
Individual: Kris King 598, Kelli Holliday 532, Mary Peterson 510, Melynda Beeler 500
THIRD SHIFTERS
Team: Fill Ins 1465 (535)
Individual: Randy Blumentritt 777, Jack Kaminski 666, Mike Stellick 601, Steve Geiwitz 529
