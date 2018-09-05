BOWLING

PLA-MOR LANES

BREAKFAST CLUB LEAGUE

TEAM: Lucky Charms 1445 (495)

INDIVIDUAL: Barb Theis 599 (221), Connie Garson 508, Betty thiele 501, Ann Boettcher 448

PLA-MOR SENIOR MEN

TEAM: Tees Auto 3466, Nick's Barber Shop (1240)

INDIVIDUAL: David Stakston 636, Mark Komarek 619, Randy Johnson 606, Denny Butterfield 586, Al Stellmaker (257)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

TWILITE

TEAM: Rocky's Supper Club 2065, Pleasoning Seasoning (740)

INDIVIDUAL: Ellyn Sosalla 557 (224), Brenen Boarman 555, Jaime Greenfield 538, Robin Jacobs 529

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.