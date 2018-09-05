BOWLING
PLA-MOR LANES
BREAKFAST CLUB LEAGUE
TEAM: Lucky Charms 1445 (495)
INDIVIDUAL: Barb Theis 599 (221), Connie Garson 508, Betty thiele 501, Ann Boettcher 448
PLA-MOR SENIOR MEN
TEAM: Tees Auto 3466, Nick's Barber Shop (1240)
INDIVIDUAL: David Stakston 636, Mark Komarek 619, Randy Johnson 606, Denny Butterfield 586, Al Stellmaker (257)
TWILITE
TEAM: Rocky's Supper Club 2065, Pleasoning Seasoning (740)
INDIVIDUAL: Ellyn Sosalla 557 (224), Brenen Boarman 555, Jaime Greenfield 538, Robin Jacobs 529
