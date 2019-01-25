BOWLING

SOUTH LANES

TRANE NUT LEAGUE

Team: Beer Nuts 2972 (1004)

Individual: Mitch Shaker 770 (298), Chuck Moore 711, Bill Spietz 678, Sue Moore 666

SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR

Team: Nicholas J's 2850 (982)

Individual: Eric Lemon 751, Nick Heilman 748, Andy Mills 733, Randy Strangstalien 721, Greg Pizl 716, Tom Heilman 709, Gary Olson 709, Nick Wetzel 708, Becca Swartz 615, Brennan Boarman 610

ALL STAR LANES

KUL LEAGUE

Team: Priebe Plumbing 2094 (731)

Individual: Joel Ziehme 730, Brandon Welke 709, Dave Berger 659, Den Duenkel 644, Dave Berger (259)

ROWBOAT

Team: Motiv Mafia 2708 (987)

Individual: Nick Payne 749, Hanna Jirsa 746, Norm Oldenburg 735, Chad Feyen 722, Nick Payne (278), Hanna Jirsa (278), Dominic Boarman (278)

