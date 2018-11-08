BOWLING

PLA-MOR LANES

CLASSIC LEAGUE

Team: Root River Racing 2827 (1115)

Individual: Kaley Brault 595 (265), Jennifer Peterson 537, Nick Wetzel 784 (290), Nick Heilman 749

QUEENS & KINGS CLASSIC

Team: A-1 Septic 2523, Neuie's Vogue (925)

Individual: Linzi Mills 619 (233), April Wittenberg 590, Shawn Larson 739, Phil Sweeney 714 9278)

COULEE GOLF BOWL

SWEET ROLLERS

Team: Elephant Ears 2267 (861)

Individual: Jan Stanienda 486 (204), Jean Waraxa 479, Sharon Mahlum 469, Rita Myers 457

HAPPY HOUR

Team: Krazy L 1811, DSG (635)

Individual: Tracy Sacia 488, Tammy Dutton 481, Annette Kujak 476, Karla Frank 466 (188)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.