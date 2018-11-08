BOWLING
PLA-MOR LANES
CLASSIC LEAGUE
Team: Root River Racing 2827 (1115)
Individual: Kaley Brault 595 (265), Jennifer Peterson 537, Nick Wetzel 784 (290), Nick Heilman 749
QUEENS & KINGS CLASSIC
Team: A-1 Septic 2523, Neuie's Vogue (925)
Individual: Linzi Mills 619 (233), April Wittenberg 590, Shawn Larson 739, Phil Sweeney 714 9278)
COULEE GOLF BOWL
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Elephant Ears 2267 (861)
Individual: Jan Stanienda 486 (204), Jean Waraxa 479, Sharon Mahlum 469, Rita Myers 457
HAPPY HOUR
Team: Krazy L 1811, DSG (635)
Individual: Tracy Sacia 488, Tammy Dutton 481, Annette Kujak 476, Karla Frank 466 (188)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.