BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 2206, Ants Pest Control 758

Individual: Jan Stanienda 530 (216), Mary Linden 519, Diane Shuda 492, Gayle Dolle 478.

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: First Class Drywall 1766, Blue Moon 608

Individual: Pat Clements 525, Melissa Graff 472 (201), Kris Tock 464, Jen Odon 453.

UNWINDERS

Team: Keil Drywall 1622 (595)

Individual: Deb Stowers 453, Ellie Molzahn 451, Jill Veitz 443 (173), Tabitha Little 442.

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Kwik Trip 2810 (1027)

Individual: Doug Zumach 688, Courtney Nelson 668 (257), Jeff Freund 655, Warren Johnson 652 (279)

SOUTH LANES

MONDAY MEN'S SOUTH

Team: South Lanes 3478

Individual: Jason Martin 724, Tim Sires 687, Doug Kuehn 686, Ray Fisher 637

THIRD SHIFTERS

Team: Fill Ins 1381

Individual: Jack Kaminski 697, Randy Blumentritt 684, Mike Stellick 522, Barb Manninger 512

MEN'S VALLEY

Individual: Kurt Peterson 681, Doug Johnson 680, Jordan Weibel 672, Kevin Mihalovic 665

