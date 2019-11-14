BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 2206, Ants Pest Control 758
Individual: Jan Stanienda 530 (216), Mary Linden 519, Diane Shuda 492, Gayle Dolle 478.
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: First Class Drywall 1766, Blue Moon 608
Individual: Pat Clements 525, Melissa Graff 472 (201), Kris Tock 464, Jen Odon 453.
UNWINDERS
Team: Keil Drywall 1622 (595)
Individual: Deb Stowers 453, Ellie Molzahn 451, Jill Veitz 443 (173), Tabitha Little 442.
COULEE CLASSIC
You have free articles remaining.
Team: Kwik Trip 2810 (1027)
Individual: Doug Zumach 688, Courtney Nelson 668 (257), Jeff Freund 655, Warren Johnson 652 (279)
SOUTH LANES
MONDAY MEN'S SOUTH
Team: South Lanes 3478
Individual: Jason Martin 724, Tim Sires 687, Doug Kuehn 686, Ray Fisher 637
THIRD SHIFTERS
Team: Fill Ins 1381
Individual: Jack Kaminski 697, Randy Blumentritt 684, Mike Stellick 522, Barb Manninger 512
MEN'S VALLEY
Individual: Kurt Peterson 681, Doug Johnson 680, Jordan Weibel 672, Kevin Mihalovic 665
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.