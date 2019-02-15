BOWLING
SOUTH LANES
LADIES GEM LEAGUE
Team: Turquiose 1340
Individual: Irma Hanson 471, Herta Ludwig 466, Sandy Slettan 461, Judy Thompson 447
TRANE NUT
Team: Walnuts 3128 (1129)
Individual: Brett Maddaugh 717, Brian Sullivan 709, Jason Hollister 703, Steve Ness 677
SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR
Team: Nicholas J's 2902
Individual: Nick Heilman 774, Rob Warren 769, Nick Wetzel 766, Tony Cox 752 (300), Eric Lemon 727, Paul Heilman 718, Rick Hall 713, Steve Langer 706, Andy Mills 702, Sam Erickson 653
COULEE GOLF BOWL
TGI FRIDAY
Team: Ghelfi's 2957, Valley Machining (1000)
Individual: Dennis Butterfield 752 (256), Randy Blumentritt 715 (246), Brad Schaller 688, Kevin Sosalla 663
TRI CITY
Team: Truss Specialist 3348, Brad Sime Carpentry (1235)
Individual: John Theisen 716 (246), Matt Lehman 662, Jeff Hoeth 646, Dave Horman 621
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Elephant Ears 2244 (798)
Individual: Diane Shuda 536, Sandie Grossbier 520, Betty Theile 502, Jean Waraxa 493, Sharon Mahlum (203)
SUNDOWNERS
Team: Hillbilly's 2839, Coulee Golf Bowl (1034)
Individual: Rudy Larson 749 (300), Todd Dale 644, Mike Hanson 640, Kyle Jirsa 639
NORDIC LANES, WESTBY
MERCHANTS
Team: Bleachers 3493, Nordic (1195)
Individual: Randy Strangstalien 753 (290), Derek Christianson 752 (278), John Sordahl 680
WESTBY AREA MEN
Team: Bleachers 3339 (1137)
Individual: Kyle Hanson 721 (278), Derek Christianson 699, Ben Melby 665
