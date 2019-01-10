BOWLING

SOUTH LANES

TRANE NUT LEAGUE

Team: Walnuts 2899, Beernuts (1020)

Individual: Bill Spietz 712, Chuck Moore 700, Jason Hollister 657, Mike Kendhammer 649 (279), Sue Moore 623

ALL-STAR LEAGUE

Team: Nicholas J's 2824 (974)

Individual: Randy Strangstalien 811 (300), Andy Mills 749, Nick Heilman 736, Jay Jamesson 729, Gary Olson 711, Rob Warren 706, Geno Arentz 703, Jess Henderson 702, Chelsie Kraus 649

