BOWLING
SOUTH LANES
TRANE NUT LEAGUE
Team: Walnuts 2899, Beernuts (1020)
Individual: Bill Spietz 712, Chuck Moore 700, Jason Hollister 657, Mike Kendhammer 649 (279), Sue Moore 623
ALL-STAR LEAGUE
Team: Nicholas J's 2824 (974)
Individual: Randy Strangstalien 811 (300), Andy Mills 749, Nick Heilman 736, Jay Jamesson 729, Gary Olson 711, Rob Warren 706, Geno Arentz 703, Jess Henderson 702, Chelsie Kraus 649
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.