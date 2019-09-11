{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS

Team: Perpetual Motion Squad 2200 (746)

Individual: Kathy Snyder 536 (204), Angie Horge 500, Lynette Pederson 494, Jean Waraxa 464

COULEE BOWLERETTES

Team: First Class Drywall 1824 (637)

Individual: Mandy Dawson 462, Pat Clements 460, Balorie Miller 450, Sandy Drendal 448.

UNWINDERS

Team: Great River Popcorn Gutter Girls 1737, Keil Drywall 610

Individual: Karen Barbee 481 (179), Rose Finn 477, Deb Stowers 438, Jill Vietz 423

COULEE CLASSIC

Team: Holmen Meat Market 2671, U-Guys 973

Individual: Jacob Dunnum 699, Joe Jensen 677, Terry McKinney 653, Kevin Sosalla 635, Steve Bruring 267

SOUTH LANES

LADIES SOUTH LANES

Individual: Kelli Holliday 621 (235), Shari Holliday 551, Angela Schams 510, Mary Peterson 493

LADIES SOUTH LANES

Team: Midwest Dental 1683 (647)

Individual: Kelli Holiday 601 (266), Shari Holliday 580, Jane Reinl 502, Lorrin McDonald 493

MEN'S VALLEY

Individual: FOrlin Ihle 699, Kurt Peterson 630, Steve Brown 605, Steve Albrechtson 590

MEN'S VALLEY

Team: Bubba's Meat 2401

Individual: Dave Topel 631, Orlin Ihle 613, Kevin Mihalovic 613, Kurt Peterson 601

