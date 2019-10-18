BOWLING
ALL STAR
RIVER CITY
Team: Old Timers 2679 (953)
Individual: FRudy Young 672 (268), Jordan Podella 667 (268), Tad Bullock 628.
ROWBOAT
Individual: Chad Feyen 707, Bob Twite 700, Jackie Oldenburg 692, Glen Tullius 684.
NORDIC LANES
MERCHANTS
Team: Select Sires 3462 (1183)
Individual: Randy Strangstalien 671, Joe Erlandson 656, Bob Hundt 643.
WESTBY AREA MEN
Team: Snoflake 3462, East Bridge HOA 1231
Individual: Derek Christianson 712 (255), Shawn Larson 657 (259), Matt Tainter 636 (268).
PINBUSTERS
Team: Viroqua Tree Service 1752 (627)
Individual: Sheila Justin 500, Crystal Fry 492, Holly Bambenek 492.
PIN BUSTERS
Team: Leer Transport 2161 (786)
Individual: Cary Christianson 510 (224), Holly Bambenek 510, Bridget Strangstalien 503.
WESTBY AREA MEN
Team: A-1 Septic 3447 (1231)
Individual: Scott Sordahl 678 (257), Keith Dwyer 617 (231), Dave Marsh 593 (226).
MERCHANTS
Team: Team Cheese 3476 (1239)
Individual: Randy Strangstalien 662, Brett Burkum 654 (268), Keith Dwyer 645.
MERCHANTS
Team: Codgers 3541, Bleachers 1267
Individual: Don Ames 716 (300), Keith Dwyer 705 (266), Randy Strangstalien 670 (253).
WESTBY AREA MEN
Team: A-1 Septic 3405 (1155)
Individual: William Larson 669 (235), Keith Dwyer 646, Dan Stellner 634.
PINBUSTERS
Team: Serendipity Golf 2213 (798)
Individual: Pam Lee 534 (215), Holly Bambenek 526 (203), Cary Christianson 503 (210), Dede Hanson 510 9202), Julie Leis 507.
