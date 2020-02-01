BOWLING
PLA-MOR
CLASSIC
Team: Nicholas J's Bombers 2740 (986)
Individual: Josh Ghelfi 780 (279), Andy mills 756, Mitch Hanson 746, Tyler Frahm 739, Greg Pizl 279.
QUEENS & KINGS CLASSIC
Team: Neuie's Vogue 2646 (932)
Individual: Linzi Mills (710 (267), Jason Hollister 675, Shawn Larson 672, Adam Kressel 653 (246), Jackie Oldenburg 599, Kathy Borgedahl 585.
BREWERY BUDDIES
Individual: Coxy Cox 368 (136), Chad Woods 335, Tim Snyder 334.
TAVERN
Team: Sport Hub 3408 (1171)
Individual: Dick Michalke 768 (279), Jon Ness 665, Jason Hollister 653, Shay McReynolds 651.
SENIOR RED PIN
Individual: Bud Loomis 723 (278), Rick Thiele 618, David Stakston 616, Bill Kabat 555.
NORDIC LANES
PINBUSTERS
Team: Nordic 2223 (802)
Individual: Pam Lee 584 (245), Holly Bambenek 575 (225), Dede Hanson 528, Peggy Dunnum 521, Sheila Justin 517, Crystal Fry 508, Julie Anderson 204.
PINBUSTERS
Team: Bud Girls 2181, Viroqua Tree Service 781
Individual: Holly Bambenek 608 (234), Sheila Justin 547 (199), Pam Lee 542 (209), Dede Hanson 520, Crystal Fry 517.
MERCHANTS
Team: Nordic 3589 (1259)
Individual: Randy Strangstalien 716, Chris Dregne 679, Scott Sordahl 669 (256).
WESTBY AREA MEN
Team: East Ridge HOA 3513 (1254)
Individual: William Larson 640, Gary Larson 619, Matt Tainter 608.
COULEE GOLF BOWL
TGI FRIDAY
Team: Flash 2883, Headhunters 995
Individual: Randy Blumentritt 761 (278), Zac Helgeson 702 (265), Kyle Jirsa 696, Dale Butterfield 681.
TRI CITY
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 3439, HD Tavern 1197
Individual: Dennis Burnikel 726 (266), Jeff Hoeth 671, Jon Pierce 663, Brenton Loeding 661.
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Cinnamon Buns 2227, Doe-Nuts 790
Individual: Barb Theis 606 (226), Sally Ruud 569, Rita Myers 536, Jean Waxara 492.
SUNDOWNERS
Team: Lane Rangers 2850 (978)
Individual: George Schmidt 703 (255), Tom Benke 699, Todd Dale 685, Mark Eagy 648.