BOWLING

COULEE GOLF BOWL

DIEHARDS LEAGUE

Team: Silver Streaks 1561 (554)

Individual: Candy Lund 438 (154), Jane Amundson 407, Shirley Kobbs 390, Marilyn Burt 385

PLA-MOR LANES

PLA-MOR MIXED

Individual: Danielle Bahls 466, Alexis Randall 325, Jona Gates 335, Tristan Strong 325

PLA-MOR REBELS

Team: Dick's Angels 2271 (805)

Individual: Kaitlin Bendel 573, Anna Callan 552, Kayla Callen 507, Kaden Hansen 602, Mathew Dunnum 591

PLA-MOR FRIDAYS

Team: Meitners 2351 (835)

Individual: Anna Hoffman 400, Jacob Mattison 535, Louis Romskug 507

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.