BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
DIEHARDS LEAGUE
Team: Silver Streaks 1561 (554)
Individual: Candy Lund 438 (154), Jane Amundson 407, Shirley Kobbs 390, Marilyn Burt 385
PLA-MOR LANES
PLA-MOR MIXED
Individual: Danielle Bahls 466, Alexis Randall 325, Jona Gates 335, Tristan Strong 325
PLA-MOR REBELS
Team: Dick's Angels 2271 (805)
Individual: Kaitlin Bendel 573, Anna Callan 552, Kayla Callen 507, Kaden Hansen 602, Mathew Dunnum 591
PLA-MOR FRIDAYS
Team: Meitners 2351 (835)
Individual: Anna Hoffman 400, Jacob Mattison 535, Louis Romskug 507
