BOWLING

SOUTH LANES

MEN'S SOUTH LANES

Team: South Lanes 3534

Individual: Derek Swygman 708 (300), Dennis Bissen 693, Mark Boldt 694, Jason Marx 685

MEN'S VALLEY

Team: Bubba's Meat 2613

Individual: Steve Ness 706, Steve Brown 661, Steve Albrectson 639, Josh Hayter 636

MERCHANTS

Team: Fish's 2746

Individual: Tyler Kerska 741, Chuck Moore 705, Steve Ellison 686, Sue Moore 679, Tracy Molzahn 612

PLA-MOR LANES

CLASSIC

Team: Nicholas J's 2823 (972)

Individual: Hunter Dunkar 591 (221), Jennifer Peterson 553, Corey Hegberg 765, Nick Heilman 753, Greg Pizl (277)

KINGS & QUEENS

Team: Bluffside Beasts 2556, A-1 Septic (893)

Individual: Hanna Jirsa 703 (279), Jackie Oldenburg 643, Mike Wagoner 707, Alex Powell 665, Derek Swygman (260), Justin Smith 750, Jacob Dunnum 750, Chris Wurzel 730, Nick Wetzel 715, Greg Pizl 704, Linzi Mills 621, April Wittenberg 604

COULEE GOLF BOWL

HAPPY HOUR LEAGUE

Team: Festival Foods 1882 (666)

Individual: Emily Hanson 530 (194), Tami Sullivan 525, Denise Laxton 478, Courtney Pfingsten 473

FEATURES, WEST SALEM

GBM SOCIAL

Team: #8 Mayer 2813 (988)

Individual: Jeff Hoeth 693, Brian Lusk 693, John Pesch 638, T.J. O'Heron 632

