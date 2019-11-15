BOWLING
SOUTH LANES
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Team: Midwest Dental 1552
Individual: Shari Holliday 592, Kelli Holliday 515, Kris King 504, Linda Westphal 485.
MERCHANTS
Individual: Clay Nelson 727, Tyler Kerska 719, Tiffany Winchester 717, Chuck Moore 642.
LADIES GEM
Team: Jade 1283
Individual: Herta Ludwig 463, Pam Gabrielson 417, Judy Thompson 406, Jan McCann 402.
TRANE NUT
Team: Beernuts 3011, Wingnuts 1040
Individual: Steve Ness 712, Sue Moore 679, Mitch Shaker 667, Jon Ness 654.
SOUTH LANES ALL-STAR
Team: Nicholas J's 2716, John's Bar 949
Individual: Randy Strangstalien 781, Don Luce Jr. 765, Dan Manke 726, Josh Ghelfi 695, Chelsie Kraus 657.
PLA-MOR LANES
LADIES TWILITE
Team: Crescent Mooners 2013, Rockys Supper Club 747
Individual: Jenna Forsythe 584, Michele Pacl 565, Judy Cobb 565 (223), Melissa Oldenburg 565.
COMMERCIAL
Team: Miss Mander 2782, RCCW (961)
Individual: Joe Franklin 707 (259), Matt Beitlich 701, Jennifer Peterson 555, Mel Beeler 476.
SOCIAL
Team: T&A 2177 (752)
Individual: Tom Heilman 726 (275), Mitchell Hook 664, Carrie Casberg 516, Judy Cobb 482.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Lucky Charms 1529 (565)
Individual: Barb Theis 551 (219), Ann Boettcher 525, Cindi Van Loon 522, Diane Jolivette 477.
SENIOR MEN
Team: Nicks Barber Shop 3554 (1223)
Individual: Rich Pierce 699 (267), Randy Osgood 697, Rick Thiele 639, Mike Stellick 635.
COULEE GOLF BOWL
HAPPY HOUR
Team: Festival Foods 1853, DSG (697)
Individual: Karla Frank 558, Tammy Dutton 545 (231), Emily Hanson 520, Tami Sullivan 507.
SWEET ROLLERS
Team: Sugar Babes 2329 (839)
Individual: Jean Waraxa 515 (192), Sheryl Smith 496, Sally Ruud 479, Betty Theile 477.
